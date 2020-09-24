Speaking With U.S. Senate Candidate Kandiss Taylor

U.S.A. -(Ammoland.com)- Kandiss Taylor is a lifelong educator. Georgia Southern University awarded her a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education. The University also awarded her a master’s and specialist degrees in School Counseling. She went to receive her Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision from Regent University. She taught third grade and then worked as a school counselor. She is the Student Services Coordinator for the Appling County Board of Education.

It was her love of education that drove her ambition in life to help people. Kandiss believes she can give back to her community by representing them in Washington as a U.S. Senator for Georgia. She is fighting an uphill battle against several well-funded campaigns, but she believes she can win through her grassroots movement.

I had a chance to speak with Kandiss on firearms and why she wants to become a Senator.

John: Why do you want to run for Congress?

Kandiss: I am so sick of career politicians who only represent their own selfish gain, special interests, big tech, and lobbyists. I have had enough, and Georgia has had enough. I am tired of having to choose between the lesser of evils. I am giving Georgia a normal, working-class option that will represent them and not be bought off. I am extremely conservative. I will protect the Constitution 100% of the time.

John: You are an underdog in the election. How do you plan to win?

Kandiss: Grassroots! I have put 40,000 miles on my car since mid-April. I have visited over 90% of the state. I listen to the people and show them my passion. They want another choice besides the two you hear about all over the commercials ripping each other apart. Georgians want to be represented by someone like them. I have support all over this state. You have to consider that the vote will be split 21 ways, and I have way outworked everyone. I will be in the top 2, and no one will beat me in a runoff.

John: How did you get into guns?

Kandiss: Guns have always been part of my life. My earliest memory of a gun was my daddy going hunting every Saturday and me begging to go. I finally did go at 7, and he let me pull the trigger and shoot my first deer. I cried, and he told me never again. My mama always kept her pistol in between her mattresses, so she could easily get to it at night. I took a pistol with me to college and was the only one of my friends who had one. I never worried about being raped or someone breaking in on me. I was raised by a GBI agent. He took me to the gun range and taught me how to shoot. He thought it was important I was comfortable with guns and knew how to shoot.

John: What is your stance on the National Firearms Act?

Kandiss: Any law limiting or restricting our Second Amendment Right shouldn’t happen. Hurt people hurt people. They will use dynamite if they don’t have access to a firearm. They will build one if they can’t buy one. It is ridiculous to think we can limit guns for the ones who follow the law, and that will help with those who live by their own standards.

John: How will you defend us against red flag laws?

Kandiss: Red Flag Laws are ridiculous. This opens the doors for false reporting and taking firearms from a free populace. I will not pass anything that restricts gun ownership and purchasing.

John: Why is the Second Amendment so important to you?

Kandiss: I have a right to protect myself and my family. Our founding fathers made it the Second Amendment right in the Constitution, not the 7th, for a reason. It is that important. We have to quite freely giving up our rights so flippantly because we will never regain them.

John: Doug Collins is also running as a strong gun rights candidate. How do you differ?

Kandiss: From my understanding, he voted against guns as a State Senator for Georgia. He realized that didn’t work for him, wanted the endorsement and money from NRA in the U.S. House, so he has done better. I will never vote to limit gun access or create any law to restrict our Second Amendment. I am the strongest candidate on that. I want to be fully equipped to protect my family at all times. That is my right. I will never compromise.

John: What is your stance on all the civil unrest in the country?

Kandiss: These people that are burning down businesses have never built one. They aren’t hard-working, taxing paying citizens, or they wouldn’t have the time to riot when they should be at work or taking care of their families. The media plays us against each other, and it is absolutely ridiculous. These rioters need to be handled swiftly and immediately. We have to get this mess off our streets. If they don’t like it here, move.

John: How do you plan to bring us together as a country?

Kandiss: I’ve said several times that it will take a professional counselor to heal the divide in D.C. I actually mean that. We need someone who understands relationship and relational patterns and can reach across the aisle in a way that bridges understanding and compassion for the American people. I am your girl. We were created for relationship, and relationship is so vital to the restoration of our country.

John: How can people find out about your campaign?

Kandiss: www.kandisstaylor.com All my social media is linked there and how to donate and volunteer. I would love to have your support as I plow through the corrupt establishment that is D.C. politics. I want to represent the people, or I will just stay home. I won’t be bought off by anyone. I will be beholden to the people. My constituents.

Dr. Kandiss Taylor is running as a Republican for the Georgia seat in the U.S. Senate.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written extensively on the patriot movement including 3%'ers, Oath Keepers, and Militias. In addition to the Patriot movement, John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.