Benelli Pro Shooters Continue Hot Streak of Taking Top Honors

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Benelli pro shooter Dakota Overland won High Junior and High Lady in Tactical Optics at this year’s A Girl & A Gun Fall Festival. Fellow Benelli pro shooter Heather Miller also won High Lady at the 3rd Annual Memorial 3-Gun Match. Both shooters are coming off recent wins and high finishes and continue to dominate the competition.

“It is great to see how much shooting sports has grown for female shooters over the years,” said Benelli Vice President of Branding Timothy Joseph. “There are so many good shooters that the competition is as close as ever. Our female pro staff are competing at such a high level and their success is a testament to their hard work and dedication and the performance of Benelli firearms.”

The Fall Festival for A Girl & A Gun Women’s League brings together some of the best female competitive shooters. Designed to take inexperienced shooters to whatever skill level they wish to achieve, the league seeks to improve shooting skills for self-defense and competitive shooting.

“I’m super excited about my success this season,” said Overland. “It’s been my most consistent year yet. This match was special because it was an all-ladies match, giving me the chance to compete and connect with many females I wouldn’t usually get the chance to see. I’m excited to compete again a couple more times before the season is over, and hopefully, maintain my mental game and pull off a couple more wins.”

The 3rd Annual Memorial 3-Gun Match serves to honor fallen Special Operations soldiers through the world of competitive shooting. All proceeds from their events are funneled directly to affected family members of the honored soldiers. Miller’s High Lady title at the match is just one of the recent achievements from the entire Benelli Pro Shooting Team.

“As a team, we are crushing it,” said Miller. “Benelli makes the best shotgun for 3-Gun, hands down. They have put together a great team of ambassadors and everyone is shooting really well. We are looking forward to the rest of the year.”

