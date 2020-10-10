Bulk Up a Field Spread with Full-Body Duck Decoys by Avian-X

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Grand Prairie, TX (October 7, 2020) – Full-body decoys add unmatched realism to any spread. The intricate details and exact coloration of Avian-X's AXF Black Duck and AXP Mallard full-bodied decoys trick ducks into taking a second look. But it takes more than a true-to-life faux flock to seal the deal, so Avian-X added a wind-activated motion system, an innovative way to enhance a decoy's appeal. It's a deadly combination, melding authentic-looking decoys with a natural rocking waddling motion of a feeding duck. Seeing other ‘real' ducks in the flock, even shy ducks are sure to join in.

World champion carvers craft the molds used for each of our AXP Mallards and AXF Black Ducks decoys. Both feature a true-to-life finish that looks natural, but their contrasting colors enhance visibility at long distances. We use an advanced rubberized molding material in both of these decoys for long life. The AXP Mallards finished with vibrant non-chip paint, and the AXF Black Duck decoys topped with a non-glare flocked finish add long-range attracting power to any decoy spread.

Whether it's frozen ground in the north or muddy fields in the south, hunters demand a system that holds decoys stable hold through the roughest, toughest hunts. Avian-X engineered their full-body decoy's wind-activation motion system around a heavy-duty 17-inch field stake. It'll hold firm when the going gets tough.

Keep all six decoys organized and clean for years of use in the custom six-slot decoy bag, included with every decoy pack.

Full-Body Decoy Features:

Natural paint schemes

Built with an advanced rubberized molding material

Non-chip paint

Wind-activated motion system

Heavy-duty, 17-inch field stake

Sold as 6-pack

Includes a six-slot decoy bags

AXP Mallards Fusion Pack

Feeder Drakes (2), Stretch Feeder Drake, Stretch Feeder Hen, High-Head Hen, Low-Head Drake

AXF Full-Body Black Ducks

Stretch Feeder Hens (2), Stretch Feeder Drakes (2), Low-Head Hen, Low-Head Drake

About Avian-X

The premier Zink and Avian-X brands offer today’s waterfowl and turkey hunters the best and most complete line of highly realistic decoys, beautifully effective calls and other related products that result in increased success and satisfaction afield — whether that means more birds on the ground, or the creation of additional cherished, lifetime memories. At Zink and Avian-X, our goal is to use our team’s extensive field knowledge and experience to promote and advance the sports of waterfowling and turkey hunting in a traditional, ethical, responsible, and enjoyable manner. Mediocrity is not an option.