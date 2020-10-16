Could Chameleon Charlie Crist Pay For Betraying Gun Owners?

Florida – -(AmmoLand.com)- If there is one saga that Second Amendment supporters are all too familiar with, it is the one-time friend who turns on them and supports onerous restrictions on their rights. We’ve seen it with Bob Casey and Tim Walz. Then there was Kirsten Gillibrand and Steve Bullock.

To that list, we can add Charlie Crist. Like the others, Crist once had a solid record defending our rights. But he has turned on law-abiding gun owners for the unjust Bloomberg agenda that seeks to punish tens of millions for crimes and acts of madness they did not commit.

Just how extensive is Crist’s flip-flop? He once signed legislation to protect people with concealed carry licenses who had their firearms at work. He even earned an A rating from the NRA by the time his tenure as governor was done. But it all went south after he lost a bid for the Senate in 2010 – leaving the GOP to run as an independent. The GOP got Senator Marco Rubio – and Second Amendment supporters can now look back on that with gratitude, as Crist showed his true colors.

After the Sandy Hook shooting, instead of standing by law-abiding gun owners, he turned on them. He supported a semi-auto ban, magazine bans, and so-called “universal background checks.”

After leaving politics, he challenged his successor, Rick Scott, for the governorship. He lost that run and settled for defeating David Jolly in 2016. Since then, he’s been in the House of Representatives. This year, he faces a very spirited challenge from social media influencer Anna Paulina Luna, a veteran who served in the Air Force for six years.

Luna, while having no track record in elective office, has expressed support for the Second Amendment – describing how it saved her life. She also was a cover model for Ballistic magazine. She has also taken on Twitter over its censorship, even filing a complaint with the FEC over its disparate treatment of her and Crist during the campaign. Even though there is no track record, Luna does seem to show the type of fighting spirit. It should also be noted that Charlie Crist has been ducking debates with her.

At this point, Second Amendment supporters in the 13th district in Florida have a golden opportunity to send a message to Crist and other turncoats. You can check out her campaign site here. In addition, Second Amendment supporters should donate to the NRA’s Political Victory Fund to help send anti-Second Amendment extremists like Crist into political oblivion.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.