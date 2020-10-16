Never-Mind COVID Gov Phil Murphy, Don’t Forget Gun-Grabber Gabby’s Birthday!?

Opinion

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- How are you doing? That is a benign enough question to ask.

How are all you readers doing weathering the current COVID-19 worldwide pandemic?

One cannot tune into any form of media today without being bombarded with COVID everything. But really, take a second and think about your personal wellbeing. Perhaps you have been personally affected by COVID, by either having contracted this disease or maybe a loved one? Has someone you loved died from the china-flu? Have you lost your job or been financially impacted by what has transpired worldwide?

What’s with this line of questioning? Why bring this up now? Well, because right now, while the entire country and world at large are being negatively impacted by this disease, it’s important to call to your attention that the anti-freedom groups are continuing on full steam ahead to usurp your civil liberties.

Whether it was Mom’s Demand Action having gun stores shut down, or advocating for the reduction/reform of police while the country is on fire, there really has been no lack of “work” being done from those pushing the anti-gun agenda. Story after story about citizens’ rights being stripped all in the name of public safety during this very solid crisis can be read through numerous articles.

Again, what does that have to do with anything? Priorities. That is what. Priorities.

Don't Forget Gun-Grabber Gabby's Birthday

From documents, AmmoLand News acquired through an OPRA request, W161324 Zakiya Smith-Ellis Giffords Law Center Communications NJ Gov Murphy OPRA Request 7/24/2020, an interesting piece of correspondence came to Governor Phil Murphy’s office. This email came from Nico Bocour ([email protected]), The State Legislative Director from Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, and was sent to William Castner ([email protected]), the Advisor to Governor Phil Murphy on firearms, for the State of New Jersey, sent on May 29, 2020, right smack in the middle of a national crisis.

The subject? “Gabby’s 50th Birthday – request for a video message.”

In the email, Bocour puts a request out to Phil Murphy, being as chummy as they are, for the Governor to send a personalized video message to Gabby Giffords on her 50th Birthday Celebration/Tribute/FUNDRAISER.

You read that correctly, during a worldwide emergency pandemic, The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence wanted the chief executive of the State of New Jersey to drop everything he was doing to throw together a virtual birthday card for the anti-freedom organization’s founder.

The incredibly detailed list of how to put together the message as well as content suggestions was laid out all in the included email, and you should really read it for yourself.

Giffords Nico Bocour Don't Forget Gabbys Birthday Gov Murphy W161324 Redacted (1)

There you have it Mr. and Mrs. America. While we are all struggling financially, physically, and emotionally, the Giffords center is going on business as usual. Not only raising money to strip you of your freedoms but also pulling a chief executive from his leadership duties to send a feel-good, pat on the back, “warm remembrance”, message to Gabby.

How many other governors received similar messages? How many acquiesced? Just remember, that while we are struggling to survive, the Giffords center has made clear their priorities, raise funds to remove your rights.

Related: Listen as John Talks to Polite Society Podcast About related OPRA's from NJ.

About John Petrolino

John Petrolino is a US Merchant Marine Officer, writer, author of Decoding Firearms: An Easy to Read Guide on General Gun Safety & Use and NRA certified pistol, rifle, and shotgun instructor living under and working to change New Jersey's draconian and unconstitutional gun laws. You can find him on the web at www.johnpetrolino.com on twitter at @johnpetrolino and on instagram @jpetrolinoiii .