NSSF Recognized for Its Leadership in Receiving NASGW’s Highest Award

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn.—The National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers today presented the National Shooting Sports Foundation with its highest award, the Chairwoman’s Award, in recognition of the extraordinary contributions NSSF has made to all who work in the shooting sports industry.

NASGW Chair Laurie Lipsey-Aronson made the announcement during a video presentation of the NASGW’s annual Achievement Awards.

“I’m extremely proud to accept this prestigious award on behalf of the NSSF team,” said NSSF President and CEO Joe Bartozzi. “We’re honored to be recognized by NASGW and Chairwoman Lipsey-Aronson for the work NSSF has done during this challenging year to protect industry jobs and make it possible for our industry to deliver products to Americans from all walks of life and keep our country safe.”

Lipsey-Aronson said the Chairwoman’s Award normally is presented to an individual in the industry but that during this extraordinary year of challenges, ranging from the pandemic to the upcoming election, it was decided to bestow the award on an organization—NSSF—for demonstrating leadership when leadership was needed most.

“This year has been much bigger than one individual,” said Lipsey-Aronson during the video presentation. “It took a team of individuals to help us navigate the unprecedented challenges we face. I think we can all agree [NSSF] has stepped out in front of our industry and led the way. Because of their efforts, we have all benefited and will continue to benefit through their leadership. This year’s 2020 Chairwoman’s Award goes to the entire team at the National Shooting Sports Foundation!”

Lipsey-Aronson cited NSSF’s work in helping to keep firearm industry companies operating as essential businesses during the pandemic as being crucial to the success of the industry during 2020.

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org