Primary Arms Now Shipping New GLx 4-16x50mm FFP Rifle Scopes

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- HOUSTON, TEXAS – Primary Arms Optics has released a brand new long-range precision optic designed for use with 6.5 Creedmoor and .224 Valkyrie cartridges: the GLx 4-16x50mm FFP Rifle Scope with ACSS Apollo 6.5CR/.224V Reticle [MPN: 610116]. This scope is part of Primary Arms’ GLx line, which brings premium technology and materials into an approachable price range. This is the first GLx rifle scope to feature the proven ACSS Apollo reticle, which provides instantaneous firing solutions for 6.5 Creedmoor, one of the most popular long-range cartridges, as well as .224 Valkyrie.

Available now for $699.99, the GLx 4-16x50mm FFP Rifle Scope has earned a stellar reputation for its performance at long range, and the release of the ACSS Apollo reticle will be a major draw for fans of the 6.5 Creedmoor and .224 Valkyrie cartridges. With build-in target ranging, range-adjusted wind holds from 5mph to 20mph, and a finely tuned first-focal plane BDC, the ACSS Apollo is one of the fastest long-distance reticles on the market, allowing for quick corrections while moving between targets hundreds of yards apart. Even at close range, the Apollo’s infinitely precise center chevron allows for unerring precision with a clear point of impact. In addition to the BDC, the ACSS Apollo features an integrated MIL system for MIL/MIL exact firing solutions.

This reticle is backed with a cutting-edge optic that allows for full effectiveness, even in adverse conditions. The GLx 4-16x50mm FFP Rifle Scope is relatively lightweight at 23.5oz, while the 50mm objective lens offers superior clarity with premium low-dispersion glass. GLx scopes are also known for their locking, zero-resettable turrets, which feature steel-on-steel adjustment rings for true lifetime durability. GLx turrets track with exceptional accuracy, and each click is crisp and predictable for making fine adjustments. Combined with the reticle’s center chevron and supporting MIL sections, this optic allows for quick holds or precise adjustment as necessary.

“The GLx 4-16x50mm FFP Rifle Scope is one of our best-selling long-range scopes, and the inclusion of ACSS Apollo helps bring it to the next level,” says Terry Mears, Primary Arms’ Director of Product Marketing. “As 6.5 Creedmoor and .224 Valkyrie continue to grow in popularity, we expect this scope to become a fast favorite for those looking to improve their agility and precision at extended distances.”

This new optic is now available for $699.99 from Primary Arms’ retail site and other authorized Primary Arms Optics dealers.

