Professional Outdoor Media Association’s Friends & Family Auction Ends October 15th

Johnstown, PA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA)'s Friends and Family Auction ends October 15th at 9 pm EST, which means you've only got two days left to take advantage of the amazing deals we have on trips, guns, ammo, cleaning kits, optics, fishing gear, advertising, personal coaching from industry pros, and SO MUCH MORE – thanks to our amazing donors!

We value the support of our donors and bidders, and all funds raised from this auction will help POMA to continue its mission.

POMA's Mission: To foster excellence in communications at all levels, help members build their businesses, connect media and industry, promote fair and honest communication of the traditional outdoor sports and conservation stories, and mentor the next generation of traditional outdoor sports communicators.

Register via Browser

Go to https://app.galabid.com/poma

Click on the ‘Register' button

Follow the instructions to complete registration.

Register via Text/SMS

Text: poma and your full name

To +12342492064

Example: poma John Smith

Follow the registration link you are sent.

About POMA

Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA)'s mission is to foster excellence in communications at all levels, help members build their businesses, connect media and industry, promote fair and honest communication of the traditional outdoor sports and conservation stories, and mentor the next generation of traditional outdoor sports communicators. For more information visit www.professionaloutdoormedia.org.