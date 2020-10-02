Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a deal on the Radical Firearms FRL6-5.56Soc-15FCR Rifle that with coupon code at check out “VSF” you can pick up a TON of rifle for one money at only $559.99! This includes the MFT Minimalist buttstock normally $65.00 all by itself.

Radical Firearms' 15” FCR RF-15 rifle features 16” barreled mid-length gas system 5.56mm chambering. Equipped with the MFT Minimalist buttstock, EPG16V2 pistol grip, and a RF free-floated 15” FCR skinny M-Lok handguard. A mil-spec lower parts kit is housed within the hard-anodized forged aluminum lower receiver. A black Melonited BCG rides within the hard-anodized forged aluminum upper receiver. Action Type: Direct Impingement

Barrel Length: 16″

Capacity: 30+1-Round

Cartridge: 5.56 mm NATO

Finish: Black

Front Sight: None

Length: 36″

Magazine Included: 1 x 30-Round

Magazine Type: Removable

Muzzle: Brake, Threaded

Rear Sight: None

Stock Material: Polymer

Weight: 8 lbs

Made in the USA Built entirely in the USA by Radical Firearms in Stafford, Texas. The rifle is covered by RF’s lifetime warranty against manufacturer’s defects.

