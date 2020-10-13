SIG SAUER Announces Expansion of New Hampshire Operations to Rochester

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc., a leading New Hampshire manufacturer, is pleased to announce an expansion of its New Hampshire operations to the city of Rochester, New Hampshire.

Ron Cohen, President & CEO, SIG SAUER, Inc. began, “we are incredibly excited about completing the acquisition of a new facility in Rochester which gives SIG the much-needed flexibility to expand our manufacturing operations in the region and grow our workforce.”

SIG SAUER is poised to acquire a multi-building campus in Rochester, to relocate its Dover operation and expand overall New Hampshire operations, located within Crossroads Industrial Park situated on 35+ acres with up to 210,000 sq./ft. of space. This expansion is spurred by the need for additional manufacturing space and SIG SAUER’s continued market growth.

“The expansion of SIG SAUER’s New Hampshire operation is exciting and welcome news as our economy continues to grow,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “We pride ourselves on working hand-in-hand with our partners in the private sector to expand economic opportunity for working families across the Granite State – and this partnership between the State of New Hampshire, City of Rochester, and SIG SAUER does just that.” “We’re thrilled to welcome SIG SAUER to Rochester. The new location will provide great job opportunities to our state’s workforce and offer advanced manufacturing capabilities to the region,” added Mayor Caroline McCarley, City of Rochester, NH. “I also admire their commitment to work with our high school students in the Richard W. Creteau Regional Technology Center to gain skills that can be transferred into a wide variety of career paths.”

The expansion of SIG SAUER operations in New Hampshire is a result of a collaboration with the city of Rochester and the state of New Hampshire, including the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority.

“This partnership with SIG SAUER provides an exciting opportunity for the City of Rochester and will bring in 300 new, high-quality jobs to the city,” said James Key-Wallace, executive director of the BFA. “We were pleased to work closely with the state of New Hampshire and the city of Rochester to make this happen. Our collaborative approach shows New Hampshire is committed to growing our businesses here in the state and is always looking at creative opportunities. We want Granite State companies to know they can count on us for innovative solutions when they are ready to expand their operations.”

SIG SAUER’s world headquarters is located at Pease International Tradeport in Newington, New Hampshire and the company operates six additional locations across the state of New Hampshire, in addition to operations in Arkansas and Oregon.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,000 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.