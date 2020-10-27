SIG SAUER Introduces SIG Custom Works Equinox Series

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER is pleased to announce the continued expansion of the SIG Custom Works series of pistols with the introduction of the SIG Custom Works Equinox Series of pistols for the P226 Equinox and P229 Equinox.

“This is an exciting addition to the SIG Custom Works series of pistols, and a must have for SIG aficionados and collectors alike,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “SIG Custom Works has recreated the popular two-tone, contrasting Equinox finish originally introduced over a decade ago for the iconic P226 and P229 pistols. These throwback limited-edition builds have the same look and feel of their predecessors that made the Equinox series a consistent request of SIG fans.”

The SIG Custom Works P226 and P229 Equinox pistols are 9mm hammer-fired pistols that each feature a black anodized metal frame and a Nitron stainless steel slide to achieve the two-tone equinox finish. The pistols are equipped with X-RAY 3 Day/Night Sights, Hogue classic contour SL G-10 grips, a short reset trigger, and pistol ships with (3) magazines. Exclusive SIG Custom Works feature include logo engraving on the slide, a Negrini SIG Custom Works case, challenge coin, and an official SIG Custom Works Certificate of Authenticity.

P226 Equinox Specs:

Overall length: 7.7 inches

Overall height: 5.5 inches

Overall width: 1.5 inches

Barrel length: 4.4 inches

Sight Radius: 6.3 inches

Weight (w/magazine): 34 oz.

P229 Equinox Specs:

Overall length: 7.1 inches

Overall height: 5.5 inches

Overall width: 1.5 inches

Barrel length: 3.9 inches

Sight Radius: 5.7 inches

Weight (w/magazine): 34 oz.

The SIG Custom Works Equinox Series is now shipping and available at retailers. To learn more about the SIG Custom Works P226 and P229 Equinox Series or watch the product video with Phil Strader Pistol Product Manager, visit sigsauer.com.

The SIG Custom Works series of pistols includes the P320 AXG Scorpion, the classic line Nightmare Series, and the Equinox series.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,000 employees across eight locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.