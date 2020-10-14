Winchester Delivers Historic First Lake City Army Ammunition Shipment

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- EAST ALTON, Ill. (October 14, 2020) — Winchester announces its first shipment of ammunition to the U.S. government left the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant yesterday.

Semi trailers filled with 50 caliber and 5.56 ammunition are bound for destinations around the globe in support of the U.S. Warfighter.

“This is an important milestone for Winchester, our first shipment to the U.S. government after just assuming management and operational control of Lake City,” said Brett Flaugher, president of Winchester. “Our ability to execute through this transition process and make our first delivery within two weeks is a testament to our dedicated work force.”

The U.S. Army selected Winchester to operate and manage the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in September 2019. The contract has an initial term of seven years and may be extended by the U.S. Army for up to three additional years. Winchester is now the world’s largest small arms ammunition manufacturer.

Winchester is one of the world’s most recognized and respected brands. Currently in its 154th year of operation and 90th year as part of Olin, Winchester is a premier developer and manufacturer of small caliber ammunition for sale to domestic and international militaries, law enforcement agencies, and commercial distributors and retailers. Winchester has been providing ammunition to the U.S. military since World War I and is currently the U.S. Army’s largest supplier of small caliber ammunition outside of the Lake City plant.

About Lake City

The Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, which began production in 1941, provides small caliber military ammunition for both training and combat purposes. Winchester previously operated the Lake City plant from 1985-2000. The plant, encompassing nearly 4,000 acres, also serves as a national test center for ammunition performance and weapons firing.

About Winchester

A world leader in delivering innovative products, Winchester is The American Legend, a brand built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers.

