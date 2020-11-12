Blue August Announces New Relationship with Armor Concepts

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- (Jackson, TN) – Blue August, LLC, a creative marketing and public relations firm specializing in the outdoors industry, is proud to announce a new relationship with Armor Concepts.

Armor Concepts is a Nashville, TN-based provider of effective, affordable security solutions. Their innovative security products have been proven to stop home invaders from gaining entry since 2004. Armor Concepts was created as a solution to a real, first-hand problem, and the founders have continued their commitment to seeking the best, most effective ways to protect your home.

Blue August will assist Armor Concepts in public and media relations through brand awareness, event promotion and industry presence. Blue August will draft and distribute press releases and other company news, and they will serve as a liaison between the company and media representatives. Blue August will guide marketing efforts to ensure that all promotional platforms work together seamlessly.

“We are very excited to welcome Armor Concepts to our team,” says Josh Sykes of Blue August. “We believe they offer a game-changing product, and we look forward to growing their brand and customer base together.”

About Armor Concepts:

Mission Statement: To be the worlds leading provider of effective, affordable security solutions. Our goal is to provide Truly effective security solutions that anyone can afford.