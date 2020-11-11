USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Welcome back to the AmmoLand News image vault. Here is where we dig deep into some of our collection of historic firearms photos for our readers to enjoy. In this series, we pull out an assortment of images featuring the iconic Browning Automatic Rifle.

Anne Louisa Ide Cockran The New-York Tribune, March 31, 1918 : Photograph shows Anne Louisa Ide Cockran, wife of William Bourke Cockran holding a M1918 Browning Automatic Rifle outside of an event to raise money for the war effort during World War I.

Soldier Holding A M1918 Browning Automatic Rifle: Photograph shows a soldier holding a M1918 Browning Automatic Rifle outside the New York Public Library during a Browning machine gun exhibit sponsored by the Mayor's Committee of Women on National Defense during World War I. A group of society women look on. From the same New-York Tribune, March 31, 1918, series as the image shown above.

Leatherneck Trains With The Browning Automatic Rifle: 1942 May. New River, North Carolina. Marine infantry. In the hands of a hard, capable leatherneck, the Browning automatic rifle is a versatile and effective fighting tool. This Marine, in training at New River, North Carolina, knows how to get the best out of it. Marine barracks, New River, North Carolina.

Marine Infantry Man With The Browning Automatic Rifle: 1942 May. In the hands of a hard, capable leatherneck, the Browning automatic rifle is a versatile and effective fighting tool. This Marine, in training at New River, North Carolina, knows how to get the best out of it. Marine barracks, New River, North Carolina.

If you enjoyed this look back and want to see more let us know in the comments below. Please Subscribe to our email list so you do not miss the next article in this series.



