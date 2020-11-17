Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Airgun Depot has the Crosman DPMS SBR Rifle on sale for $179.99 with Free shipping. Buy one and check that holiday gift box for some lucky shooter.

Crosman DPMS SBR Air Rifle Based on the ultimate warfighter rifle the M4, the DPMS SBR (Short Barrel Rifle) gives shooters everything they want from a full-auto M4 adapted for maximum airgun fun. Officially licensed and stamped, the DPMS SBR slings blistering semi and full-auto repeating BB shots, fueled by two 12-gram CO2 cartridges housed in the 25rd magazine. Adjust your SBR to your preference with a 6-point adjustable rear stock and get a steady support from the moveable hand rest on the forend. The SBR's quad-Weaver/Picatinny rails give you limitless opportunities for mounting flashlights, pistol grips, and lasers. Each package includes removable pop-up sights and the rear sight is adjustable. Crosman DPMS SBR Full-Auto CO2 Air Rifle Features Tactical Short Barrel Rifle

Adjustable 6 Position Butt Stock

AR Compatible Pistol Grip

Quad Rail forearm for accessory mounting

Unique muzzle end cap

Flip up back up iron sights (BUIS)

Angled Foregrip

Realistic Weight and Functions

Uses 2 12-gram CO2 cartridges

Length: 26.9” to 30.4” The fire-mode selector lets you choose between semi or fully-automatic shots at 430 fps.

