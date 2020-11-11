Kenosha AG makes Bizarre Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Friend

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Dominick Black, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been charged by the Kenosha AG with a non-existent crime, for what appears to be political purposes. The crime is supposedly giving a gun to a person under the age of 18, which resulted in a death.

Fortunately for Dominick Black, there are clear exceptions to the law. One of them is any person who is at least 16 years old, as long as they are not violating any of the three other laws, none of which apply in this case. From wisn.com:

Dominick Black, of Kenosha, was charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, causing death. A 19-year-old man has been charged with illegally buying a gun used to kill two protesters in Kenosha. Dominick Black, of Kenosha, was charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, causing death. According to a criminal complaint, Black bought a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle on May 1 at Ladysmith Ace Home Center in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Ladysmith is more than 300 miles from Kenosha. Prosecutors said Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, gave Black the money used to buy the gun. The complaint said Black knew Rittenhouse was not legally able to buy the gun because he was not 18 years old. Black and Rittenhouse agreed to keep the gun at Black's stepfather's house in Kenosha, the complaint said.

Black purchased the rifle on 1 May 2020. Kyle Rittenhouse will not reach 18 years of age until 3 January 2021.

Another issue is whether Black violated federal law in purchasing a gun for someone else. It is illegal to purchase a gun for another person if you lie about it. But the gun was never transferred to Kyle Rittenhouse, because it was kept in Wisconsin, at Black's residence.

It was legal for Kyle to possess the rifle. He could have purchased the rifle from a private seller in Wisconsin. He was not allowed to purchase a rifle from a Federal Firearms licensee until he reached the age of 18.

There is no federal law prohibiting minors from possessing or owning long guns, only handguns.

What is the basis for the Kenosha AG charges? There does not seem to be any. Kyle was not a prohibited possessor. The rifle was kept in Wisconsin, at the residence of the person who legally purchased it. What follows is speculation.

Why charge a teenager with a non-crime in a spectacularly political case?

One obvious reason is to apply pressure against that person in order for them to “co-operate” in the prosecution of another person. It is common practice in plea deals. It appears to be a favorite tactic of the Left, as seen in several recent cases in the Russian collusion investigation run by Robber Muller. Consider the non-crimes of General Flynn.

Prosecutors have accumulated enormous power over the last several decades.

The Supreme Court granted prosecutors absolute immunity for their actions. More and more prosecutors are abusing their power, often for political reasons.

A person may be completely innocent, yet suffer enormous punishment, without ever being convicted of a crime. It appears to be happening in Kenosha.

Michael Gravely, the Kenosha County District Attorney (an elected position), has been shown to have ties with Whitney Cabal, AKA Billy Violent. She is a known violence-inciting Black Lives Matter activist.

