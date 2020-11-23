NSSF Promotes Safe Hunting as 2020 Hunting License Sales Surge

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn.— NSSF, the trade association for the firearms industry, welcomes the millions of Americans who intend to go afield this hunting season – many of them for the first time – and reminds hunters to use, transport, and store their firearms safely and help prevent accidents in the field, on the range, and in the home.

“Americans have rediscovered the outdoors as COVID-19 has closed off other types of recreation,” said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and CEO. “Millions have also bought their first firearm and are curious to experience all that hunting has to offer. We want to make sure they have the tools they need to enjoy hunting and the shooting sports safely this season and for years to come.”

The effort comes as NSSF launches its 2020 “Hunt S.A.F.E.” campaign. Hunt S.A.F.E. is a component of NSSF’s Project ChildSafe initiative, which focuses on promoting secure firearm storage and preventing unauthorized access. S.A.F.E. is an acronym for S tore your firearms responsibly when not in use; A lways practice firearm safety; F ocus on your responsibilities as a firearm owner, and E ducation is key to preventing accidents.

NSSF and Project ChildSafe are working with prominent industry influencers and partner organizations, including GAT Marketing for a sponsored giveaway contest to guide hunters toward a suite of hunting safety resources. These include:

First-time hunters will also appreciate the library of hunting tips, tactics, and techniques available at NSSF’s LetsGoHunting.org website.

“Hunting is a time-honored tradition for many Americans, one that benefits conservation efforts across the country, and safety remains at the core of enjoying hunting,” Bartozzi said. “With so many Americans discovering and returning to this tradition, it’s a good time to remind all gun owners that storing firearms securely when they’re not in use is the No. 1 way to help prevent accidents and keep guns out of the wrong hands.”

About Project ChildSafe

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association of the firearms industry, launched Project ChildSafe in 1999 (originally as Project HomeSafe). Since then, the program has provided nearly 40 million free firearm safety kits and gun locks to firearm owners in all 50 states through partnerships with thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country. That’s in addition to the more than 70 million free locking devices manufacturers have included, and continue to include, with new firearms sold since 1998. While helping to prevent accidents among children is a focus, Project ChildSafe is intended to help adults practice greater firearm safety in the home. More information is available at projectchildsafe.org.



About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org