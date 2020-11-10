Record Amount of Anti-2A Laws Introduced on 1st Day of TX Bill Pre-Filing

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Although the 2021 session of the Texas Legislature convenes on January 12, gun control advocates financed by New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg and Beto “Hell Yeah, I'll Take Your Guns” O'Rourke wasted no time in announcing their declaration of war on your Second Amendment rights in the Lone Star State. Monday was the first day for the pre-filing of bills, and more than three dozen measures attacking your rights have already been introduced!
CLICK HERE TAKE ACTION
Here are some of the highlights of what's to come:
- House Bill 52 & House Bill 245 BANNING private firearms sales at gun shows.
- House Bill 118 BANNING private firearms transfers between certain family members and friends, requiring FFLs to process these transactions that would include federal paperwork for government approval at an undetermined fee.
- House Bill 127 BANNING long gun open carry with limited exceptions.
- House Bill 164 & House Bill 395 red flag GUN CONFISCATION legislation requiring firearms surrender without due process.
- House Bill 172 & House Bill 241 BANNING the sale or transfer and possession of commonly-owned semi-automatic firearms.
- House Bill 178 & House Bill 234 BANNING the sale or transfer and possession of standard capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
- House Bill 185 MANDATING firearms to be stored in locked gun cases, safes, or cabinets.
- House Bill 196 REPEALING key elements of Texas' Castle Doctrine law, including stand your ground and no-duty-to-retreat.
- House Bill 201 REPEALING Texas' Campus Carry law.
- House Bill 231 RAISING THE MINIMUM AGE for purchase of semi-automatic rifles and shotguns.
- House Bill 236 GUTTING the “30.06 and 30.07” signage requirements for businesses and making it easier for establishments to ban License To Carry holders from their premises.
- House Bill 238 REPEALING the state firearms preemption law and allowing local governments to restrict guns as they please.
That's after ONE day of pre-filing. Gun owners need to send a resounding message to their state lawmakers in opposition to these gun control bills RIGHT AWAY. Please contact your State Representative and urge them to OPPOSE any and all gun control measures and feel free to list these specifically.
About NRA-ILA:
Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org