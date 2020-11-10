SAR USA by Sarsilmaz Announces the New SAR 9X Platinum 9mm

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Auburn, AL- November 03, 2020 – SAR USA by Sarsilmaz, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of firearms is pleased to announce the introduction of the new SAR 9X Platinum striker-fired semi-automatic 9x19mm pistol.

“The SAR 9X Platinum’s DNA comes directly from the SAR 9 pistol which is one of the latest offerings from SAR USA,” said Todd Pearson, COO of SAR USA. “The SAR 9 was originally designed and engineered to compete on the world stage as a military sidearm and to fill a military contract. Now we are offering the SAR 9 in the X Platinum package which includes Cerakote finished slide, paddle holster, double mag pouch, magazine loader and an accessory flashlight. All are packaged in a handsome carrying case”.

The SAR 9X Platinum striker-fired pistol features a lightweight polymer frame with accessory rail, serrated slide with Cerakote platinum finish, and a 4.5" hammer-forged barrel with a recessed crown for increased accuracy. With a 3-dot sight optic-ready mount plus a choice of three insertable back straps to personalize the fit, the 9X Platinum points naturally and is a pleasure to shoot. Its low barrel axis-to-grip ratio lessens muzzle climb, and the 20-degree grip angle provides superior control and fast second shot recovery… the accuracy is built in. Couple these features with an ambidextrous safety trigger that is smoother than a double-action revolver and the SAR 9X becomes the perfect carry-pistol when you want a round in the chamber.

The SAR 9X Platinum incorporates a unique safety trigger that features a tabbed safety in the center to prevent inertial discharges should the gun be dropped onto the rear of its slide.

There is also a bright-red insert at the top that is visible from the side when the trigger is in the forward position. Labeled a “striker status indicator”, this enables the shooter to see, at a glance, whether the gun is cocked or not, even from a distance as long as the side of the trigger is visible. The SAR 9X Platinum comes standard with one 17rd. and one 19rd magazine. For capacity restricted states 2-10rd mags

Technical Specifications:

Caliber: 9x19mm

Height: 5.5”

Capacity: 10+1 or 17+1

Width: 1.4”

Overall length: 7.6” Barrel Length: 4.4

Weight: 27.5 oz

MSRP: Black: $422.21 Stainless: $444.43

To learn more about the complete product line from SAR USA by Sarsilmaz, please visit: www.sarusa.com or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/sarusaofficial/

About SAR USA by Sarsilmaz:

SAR USA is the exclusive importer of Sarsilmaz Arms. Founded in 1880 in Istanbul, Turkey, Sarsilmaz produces firearms for 78 nations from their over 1-million square foot, state-of-the-art facilities that have raised the bar for the standard in quality control for firearms manufacturing. They produce arms for NATO and many militaries worldwide. Now they are offering select firearms to the American market via SAR USA.