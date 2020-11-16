Sauer Partners with Chattanooga Shooting Supplies, Inc.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Blaser Group is pleased to announce its new partnership with Chattanooga Shooting Supplies, Inc. as it rapidly expands distribution of its Sauer brand in North America. Chattanooga Shooting Supplies is now carrying most Sauer 100 bolt-action rifles designed and built by J.P. Sauer and Sohn, Germany’s oldest manufacturer of hunting rifles.

Available in a wide array of calibers and backed by a 10-year warranty, the S100 delivers maximum accuracy and reliability for an entry-level rifle with a guaranteed five-shot sub-MOA performance.

“We are proud to be in a long-term partnership with this fine, family-owned company that has been an integral part of the hunting and shooting sports industry for many years,” said Jason Evans, CEO, Blaser Group. “We look forward to working with the team at Chattanooga Shooting Supplies to increase market share for our Sauer 100 line which represents a true value given the quality and performance of these rifles.”

The S100 line is available in a wide array of calibers, including 6.5 Creedmoor and 6.5 PRC, and comes in variety of models. The S100 Classic features a traditional wooden stock and matt burnished barrel surface while the S100 Classic XT has a polymer stock; the S100 Ceratech is coated with a cerakote surface for ultimate durability; the S100 Pantera features a highly ergonomic stock, a semi-weight fluted barrel, adjustable comb and sculpted pistol grip designed for long-range shooting; the S100 Fieldshoot is the long-range specialist rifle using a laminate stock with adjustable comb, vertical grip, and heavy match barrel; the S100 Cherokee has a synthetic digi-camo stock with soft touch and tundra green cerakoted barrel and action designed to blend seamlessly into darker terrain.

MSRP: From $799.99

For further information, visit: jpsauer-usa.com/

About Blaser Group

The Blaser Group is the official U.S. importer for iconic German firearms brands Blaser, Mauser and J.P. Sauer; English gunmaker John Rigby & Co.; and Minox optics. Established in 2006, the company which is based in San Antonio, Texas works with over 200 authorized Blaser Group dealers across all North American states, with this figure continually growing. Today the Blaser

Group’s industry-leading product portfolio includes bolt-action, combination rifles and over-and-under shotguns designed specifically for game hunters and competitive target shooters. Its custom shop offers exclusive engravings, design work and custom finishing for bespoke guns. With recent innovations, Blaser Group has gone on to expand its product portfolio into cutting

edge optics and accessory lines. For more information about the company and product lines, visit: www.blaser-group.com.

About Chattanooga Shooting Supplies, Inc.

Chattanooga Shooting Supplies was founded in 1977 by two families that had a passion for waterfowl hunting and shooting. That same passion holds true today with the second generation of family members and has now grown into a business stocking over 35,000 SKUs of shooting and hunting-related products to service the independent dealer.