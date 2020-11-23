Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has in stock while supplies last the Zastava heavy-duty M92 ZPAP AK 7.62X39mm Pistol for just $899.99. Limit one per household.

The Zastava M92 ZPAP AK Pistol is a heavy duty AK pistol. It is a shorter version of the Zastava M70 with a precision machined, hammer forged steel construction to provide the strength to withstand heavy-duty action. The M92 features a nickel polished bolt carrier and integrated scope rail with bulged trunnion for maximum durability. This 7.62x39mm rifle features a 10” cold hammer-forged barrel with a booster muzzle device and adjustable front and rear sights. Like most standard AK-47s, it is built on a stamped receiver but features a 1.5mm bulged trunnion, a corrosion-resistant hard nickel molly steel bolt carrier. This AK-47 pistol comes with a Picatinny top rail for optics and a rear Picatinny rail for stock or brace adapters. The bolt is designed for use with double-stack magazines and the safety has a bolt hold-open notch. This M92 features a wood stock and foregrip with all the features of its larger variant, the M70 AK rifle. The Zastava M92 ZPAP AK Pistol is a heavy-duty modern-day AK pistol that is highly accurate and very reliable. It accepts standard AK magazines and comes with a 30 round magazine with a last round bolt hold open follower to get you started. If you are in the market for a new yet reliable pistol chambered in 7.62x39mm, the M92 by Zastava is worth a long look. Features: 7.62X39

Top rail for optics

Rear picatinny rail for stock and brace adapters

Booster muzzle device

10” cold hammer forged barrel

Chrome Lined14×1 LH thread

Steel stamped receiver with 1.5mm bulged trunnion

Nickel polish chrome moly bolt

Machined scope mount side rail

Slant cut muzzle brake

30 round magazine Zastava Arms USA was established in 2018 to more easily import the high-quality AK-47 pattern rifles and pistols into the US Market. Utilizing the experience, technology, and quality control that Zastava Arms has been developing since 1853, it has never been easier to add a Kalashnikov pattern firearm to your collection that you can depend your life on.

