Galco Gunleather Announces Multiple Plain Sight Purse Holsters

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco offers an extensive line of “hidden in plain sight” carry options for women!

With a line of eight leather holster handbags to choose from, female gun carriers have options that fit their personal style. All feature a gun compartment separate from the main body of the handbag, with a locking zipper pull for added security. An internal elasticized nylon gun pocket fits a broad range of handguns and keeps the firearm in a consistent position for a fast draw. MSRP varies from $175 to $355.

The innovative CarrySafe 2.0 allows safe and effective handgun carry in virtually any handbag large enough to accommodate a handgun. An elasticized nylon holster attaches to a stiff leather backing plate using hook-and-loop pads. A clip on the backing plate allows the user to adjust the ride height of the holster to accommodate different bags and draw preferences, while the hook-and-loop holster attachment method allows infinite variation in holster angle. A reinforced thumb break strap offers excellent retention with a fast draw. The included accessory carrier can be quickly and easily adjusted to fit a spare magazine, speed loader, E-Z Loader, flashlight, pepper spray, and many other accessories. MSRP is $52.

All carry methods must balance lifestyle and threat environment. Holster handbags are a worthy addition to a female gun carrier’s personal holster wardrobe. They allow the gun carrier, no matter how she may be dressed, to observe the First Rule of Gunfighting: have a gun!

See Galco’s complete line of holsters and accessories at galcousa.com!

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.