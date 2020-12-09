Galco Gunleather Announces Multiple Plain Sight Purse Holsters

Galco Plain Sight Purse Holster
Galco is now offering several “Plain Sight” firearm concealment purses for women. IMG Galco Gunleather

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco offers an extensive line of “hidden in plain sight” carry options for women!

With a line of eight leather holster handbags to choose from, female gun carriers have options that fit their personal style. All feature a gun compartment separate from the main body of the handbag, with a locking zipper pull for added security. An internal elasticized nylon gun pocket fits a broad range of handguns and keeps the firearm in a consistent position for a fast draw. MSRP varies from $175 to $355.

The innovative CarrySafe 2.0 allows safe and effective handgun carry in virtually any handbag large enough to accommodate a handgun. An elasticized nylon holster attaches to a stiff leather backing plate using hook-and-loop pads. A clip on the backing plate allows the user to adjust the ride height of the holster to accommodate different bags and draw preferences, while the hook-and-loop holster attachment method allows infinite variation in holster angle. A reinforced thumb break strap offers excellent retention with a fast draw. The included accessory carrier can be quickly and easily adjusted to fit a spare magazine, speed loader, E-Z Loader, flashlight, pepper spray, and many other accessories. MSRP is $52.

All carry methods must balance lifestyle and threat environment. Holster handbags are a worthy addition to a female gun carrier’s personal holster wardrobe. They allow the gun carrier, no matter how she may be dressed, to observe the First Rule of Gunfighting: have a gun!
About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.

Galco Gunleather

