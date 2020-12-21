Georgia Runoffs a Chance to Strike Against Biden’s Gun Ban Agenda

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- The runoff elections in Georgia are the first chance we have to strike a blow at any potential anti-Second Amendment agenda Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have in store for us. The fact is, electing two Second Amendment champions could potentially have effects beyond the legislative branch.

Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue would both be outstanding in terms of voting on legislation and nominations. In fact, if you have nightmares about Attorney General Andrew Cuomo, re-electing those two could end the threat of abuse of power in retaliation for Second Amendment activism that Cuomo has been notorious for over the next two years.

Do you worry about who could replace Stephen Breyer? A GOP majority could hold the seat open, or force Biden to appoint a not-so-hostile justice. The fact is when you have a pro-Second Amendment Senate, you have some leverage against those who hate you, who seek to inflict unjust punishments for crimes and acts of madness you didn’t commit, and who then smear you as domestic terrorists for resisting becoming the victims of injustice.

It goes beyond that. Winning one or both seats in Georgia means that the current Supreme Court stays at nine seats, and with a flood of litigation coming against anti-Second Amendment laws in places like New York, California, and New Jersey, that could lead to a decisive shift in the battlefield via favorable rulings. It could also touch on the crucial battles to protect our First Amendment rights, which are so crucial to preserving our Second Amendment rights as well.

One such battle has started in New Jersey, where that state’s attorney general has been attacking Smith and Wesson. The company has sued to suppress Gurbir Grewal’s fishing expedition over its advertising. Grewal wants to get his mitts on the company’s advertising and sales records – and it’s reminiscent of the schemes from two decades ago when big city mayors unable or unwilling to control crime tried to threaten gun companies with bankruptcy to get them to go along with an agenda regularly rejected by the people.

I wonder how Grewel would feel if he had to risk being called out in front of a Senate committee for his blatant attacks on the First Amendment. With Schumer in charge, he’d have no fear of that, but with a pro-Second Amendment Senate, the story becomes very different.

The question is, are you ready to strike back and begin the process of regaining what they wrongfully took from us? If you’ve chosen the latter, then check out the campaign sites of Senators Loeffler and Perdue, then also support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund and their Institute for Legislative Action, in order to win these runoffs and be ready for 2022 and 2024.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.