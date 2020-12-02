Otis Technology Elite Range Box, Universal Gun Cleaning Kit – Review

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- There are some items that just make life easier. The Otis Elite Range Box is such an item. If you’re a shooter at any level you would greatly benefit from owning one. Here are the three areas that I use them in.

The Otis Elite Range Box is a great organizer. I store all of my frequently used gun cleaning supplies in the box. That way all of my supplies are in one spot so they don’t get lost. Nor does it take me 30 minutes to gather up all of the necessary items to clean my guns. As a kid, I’d lay blankets, coats, and towels on the kitchen table to prop my guns on so that I could clean them. Needless to say, that wasn’t too stable. So I used it to clean my guns. Mounting scopes – In the past when mounting scopes I used the method described in #2. It is necessary to be semi-stable when cleaning your gun, it is imperative to be stable when mounting a scope. If it’s wobbly you will drop screws etc. Also, if it isn’t setting straight it will be next to impossible to get the crosshairs lined up straight. According to my buddies, I am already challenged even under optimum conditions. I just mounted a Burris 4.5-14×42 on a Umarex .22 cal. Origin last night and it reminded me how handy it is to have an Otis Elite Range Box when working on a gun. Another important step is setting the proper eye relief. You want your scope set so when you throw up your rifle you don’t have to move your head to see. To set the eye relief is simple. Mount the scope but don’t tighten it down. Adjust the scope so when you throw it up the eye relief is perfect and then tighten it down.

The Otis Elite Range Box has two compartments for storage and comes stocked with a plethora of cleaning supplies. (See below what it comes with). And of course, everyone will have their own personal items that they’ll want to add.

It has two V’s that slide into a slot on each end for you to set your rifle in to stabilize it for you to work on. On the sides are slots to hold your cleaning rods while working. These are a great added feature.

So, whether you’re working on or cleaning your guns at home, want to carry your cleaning supplies to the gun range or need to clean your rifles on a high-speed prairie dog hunt, the Otis Universal Range Box is the ticket. Check them out. The MSRP on the Otis Elite Range Box is $199.99 and as is usual, we will close with the specs.

For the professional gun owner who has it all, the Elite Range Box is the gun cleaning kit that has it all – and more. This universal gun cleaning kit provides proper Breech-to-Muzzle® cleaning for all rifles, pistols, shotguns and inline muzzleloaders. Includes 16 bore brushes plus everything needed for complete Breech-to-Muzzle® cleaning. This cleaning kit also features 4 Ripcords® – .22/.223 cal, .30/.308 cal, .38 cal/9mm & 12 ga – for quick cleaning in the field, the B.O.N.E.® Tool which makes cleaning the bolt carrier assembly of MSR/AR style rifles a breeze, and Shooter's Choice chemicals (0.5 oz and 4 oz bottle of FP-10 Lubricant Elite®, plus 10cc syringe of Grease). Made in the USA, it includes over 60 components all contained in a portable range box that doubles as a gun vice for stability while cleaning.

Otis Elite Range Box includes:

Cleans all rifles/pistols/shotguns/inline muzzleloaders with 100% cotton 2” & 3” patches, 3 slotted tips & 2 patch savers®

4 firearm specific Ripcords® for quick one-pass cleaning in the field (.22/.223cal, .30/.308cal, .38cal/9mm & 12 ga)

16 bronze bore brushes (.17, .22 limited breech, .22/.223, .243-.260, .270/7mm, .30-06/.300/30-30/.308, .338-.35, .375-38 cal/9mm, .40/10mm, .44/.45, .50 cal, .410ga, 28ga, 20ga, 16ga, 12/10ga)

8” (2), 12” and 36” aircraft grade Memory-Flex® cables and thread connector for proper Breech-to-Muzzle® cleaning

Small & large obstruction removers knock out mud, snow, stuck casings and double as a t-handle base for included t-handle; small t-handle & stud included for small caliber cleaning

.223 cal/5.56mm chamber brush, pin punch, end brush, straight pick, locking lug scraper, scraper, short AP brush, male & female rod for more precise cleaning

5.56mm B.O.N.E® Tool quickly and easily cleans the bolt, bolt carrier, and firing pin of AR-style rifles

Shooter's Choice chemicals included (0.5 oz and 4 oz bottle of FP-10 Lubricant Elite®, plus 10cc syringe of Grease)

Double-ended AP Brushes in three levels of aggressiveness for detailed cleaning of carbon build-up and fouling (blue nylon, bronze, stainless steel)

Also includes microfiber gun cloth, chamber flag & instruction manual

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoors writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening for $.99 if you're having trouble.”