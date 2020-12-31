Primary Arms Unveils SLx MD-20 Advanced Push Button Micro Red Dot

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- HOUSTON, TEXAS – Primary Arms Optics has announced the release of a new budget-friendly micro red dot: the SLx MD-20 (MPN: 810023). The SLx MD-20 improves on previous microdots with an enhanced emitter, which provides an ultra-bright reticle with a 50,000-hour runtime on medium settings. Priced at $149.99, the SLx MD-20 Microdot is now available and shipping to customers.

Primary Arms Optics was founded on building better budget-friendly red dots, and the SLx MD-20 represents the latest technologies and innovations. The MD-20 is part of Primary Arms’ SLx product line, which built their reputation for innovation, reliability, and value. All SLx optics undergo rigorous field-testing during development to best serve customers in any environment, and the MD-20 goes one step further by integrating all new technologies like AutoLive™, Primary Arms’ motion-controlled illumination system. Combined with a durable aluminum body, 50,000-hour battery life, a zero-parallax lens, and an ultra-bright emitter with night vision (NV) compatibility, the SLx MD-20 brings premium performance to a budget-friendly price point.

“Early in 2020, we retired one of our best-selling red dots, MD-ADS. The time has come to replace it with the all-new MD-20,” says Terry Mears, Primary Arms’ Director of Product Marketing. “This time, we’ve included a super bright high efficiency LED that provides daylight bright illumination among the 11 push button settings. Users will be impressed to find that even at the brightest setting, the sight picture is clean with no reflection or glare.”

For more information on Primary Arms Optics, visit the company website at www.primaryarms.com

About Primary Arms Optics

Started in 2007, Primary Arms Optics seeks to provide the best optics you can get for any budget. Utilizing the highly regarded, repeatedly-proven ACSS reticle, Primary Arms optics boast unparalleled precision and adaptability for superior performance across ranges. With four product tiers available (Classic, SLx, GLx, PLx), anyone can afford to equip themselves with the latest in optics technology. In addition, every product is backed with Primary Arms’ total commitment to customer satisfaction.