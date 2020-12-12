The 1st Day of Christmas, by Bloomberg & Beto-Backed Texas Lawmakers

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- ‘Tis the season at the Texas Capitol for extreme gun control bills; lumps of coal stuffed in stockings and hung on mantles of gun owners in advance of the 2021 legislative session. Pre-filed by anti-gun politicians who were backed by New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg, and BETO “Hell Yeah, I'll Take Your Guns” O'Rourke in 2020, these bills are paybacks to their radical supporters who want to ban firearms, defund police, and make YOU less safe.
NRA-ILA will count down some of the worst measures for you as the holiday season gets into full swing. Please support NRA-ILA as we work with gun owners to STAND YOUR GROUND on the Second Amendment in the Texas Legislature next year!
First up: Rep. Terry Meza's House Bill 196, which would gut Texas' Castle Doctrine law by requiring that victims attempt to retreat in the face of a violent attack before using deadly force, except when in their homes. This is nothing more than a criminal protection bill.
NRA-ILA was the leader in the fight for passage of Texas' Castle Doctrine law in 2007. A key element of that law explicitly stated that you have “no duty to retreat” if you are attacked in a place where you have a right to be present, if you did not provoke your attacker, and if you are not engaged in criminal activity at the time deadly force is used. You may “stand your ground” if you reasonably believe it is necessary to protect yourself. HB 196 would repeal this provision and put the law on the side of the criminal instead of the victim.
NRA-ILA will oppose any effort to roll back or repeal this statute. We urge the Texas Legislature to defeat HB 196 and instead consider legislation expanding protections for private property and business owners against violent criminals.
Just 20 years ago, Texans would say there is no way someone like Terry Meza could be elected.
@JSNMGC,although I understand exactly what you mean I respectfully disagree with you. People have been saying that Texas is heading towards blue for 20 years but we are as RED as it can get in this current political climate.
I hope Texas doesn’t go over the tipping point, but it has changed a lot in 20 years and it appears to continue to be changing. Again, I’m on your side so I’m not criticizing Texas or Texans, but with no end to birthright citizenship and Texas politicians begging California companies to relocate to Texas, I believe politics in Texas will continue to change for the worse. Terry Meza does not represent the traditional values of Texas. Steve Adler would not have been elected the mayor of one of the largest cities in Texas just 20 years ago. Robert Francis… Read more »
Most of these people making these laws have never been in a situation where they needed to defend themselves. They’ve never had someone try and kick their door in at 2 am, or their ex try and stab them just for wanting to break up. These assholes are nice and comfy in their multimillion dollar home with guards and security gates. Retreating doesn’t work when the attacker keeps chasing you!
Quotes from Terry Meza: “I’m lucky, our community has given me so much. That’s why I’m committed to fighting for rights we all deserve. We should be building bridges, not walls; because we are stronger together, because that’s real Texas leadership.” “The educator in me will fight for expanding healthcare, the business advocate in me will fight for good paying jobs, and the lawyer and social justice advocate in me will protect and celebrate our diversity.” “Texans are ready to make the changes necessary to protect our children and each other. I am committed to standing up and fighting against… Read more »
Does this state rep. think gun owners are just waiting to get to shoot someone, most of us don’t want to use our weapons against another person but we will to protect ourselves or our loved ones and we shouldn’t be required to run away from a criminal who will do harm to us.
Why don’t they want you to protect yourself your not the criminal, toughen up the criminal justice system in the state and leave law abiding citizens alone.
