The First New Years Resolution For Gun Owners in 2021

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- Now is the time for many to consider what their resolutions are for the new year. Second Amendment supporters should be no different – and their first resolution is really a no-brainer: Re-elect David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to the United States Senate.

The reasons why are pretty obvious.

One big reason is that Jon Ossoff thinks that us defending ourselves from being unjustly punished for crimes and acts of madness we did not commit is somehow corrupt. He doesn’t have the guts to say it about us directly, he instead hangs the corruption on what he calls the “gun lobby,” but loyal Ammoland readers understand that the so-called “gun lobby” is really us – grassroots activists who exercise our First Amendment rights to freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the right to peaceably assemble, and the right to petition for redress of grievances.

One other reason is Raphael Warnock, and his desire to inflict injustice on us. Warnock hypocritically thinks that we need to do penance for backing President Trump – ignoring his own ugly track record. When you consider the various legislative proposals that could potentially be voted on in the next Congress, the choice between him and Kelly Loeffler is not a tough one to make on Second Amendment grounds.

Yet another reason is the Supreme Court. The runoffs in Georgia could decide just how many justices hear upcoming Second Amendment cases. Many anti-Second Amendment extremists want to pack the court to reverse the landmark Heller and McDonald cases – and a 50-50 Senate with Kamala Harris presiding puts the fate of those rulings in the hands of Jon Tester and Joe Manchin. Do you really think you can trust them? It sounds like a good bet to lose our rights after the nearly seven decades it took to overcome U.S. v. Miller, the dubious ruling issued in 1939.

Finally, of course, there are the secondary issues of great importance to Second Amendment supporters. Judicial nominations – most of which President Trump filled in his term – will be a battleground. There could potentially be a Supreme Court fight should Stephen Breyer decide to step down. Then there will be various campaign reform schemes, and even preserving the filibuster.

Looking at all of these issues, it is clear that the first new year’s resolution that Second Amendment supporters should make and keep is to build a firewall to protect our rights. Second Amendment supporters need to back Loeffler and Perdue, then also support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund and their Institute for Legislative Action, in order to be ready for the election fights coming in 2022 and 2024.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.