Could You Trust Warnock With A Senate Seat?

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- We have been discussing the myriad of reasons that warrant denying Raphael Warnock your vote in the runoff for Georgia’s special election. But it goes a bit further – Warnock may very well be the type of person who might not have the temperament to responsibly exercise his Second Amendment rights, much less the duties and responsibilities that come with a United States Senate seat.

For one thing, there is an incident from this past March, where his ex-wife accused him of running over her foot during a dispute over child custody during a contentious divorce. Now, it needs to be said upfront that Warnock was not charged after the incident, but the video from a police bodycam from officers responding to the incident did air on Fox News recently, and it should give any voter in Georgia pause. If Silicon Valley censors allow people to see that video, that is.

Now, to be fair, we don’t know all the circumstances, especially since there is no video of the actual incident. It again needs to be noted that Warnock was not charged with any crime in this incident, and under our system of justice, he is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. But this accusation is a serious one.

Running over a domestic partner’s foot is the sort of thing that, if it leads to a conviction in a court of law, could render someone a prohibited person under 18 USC 922(g) under either the misdemeanor domestic violence provision or the felony conviction provision. In the latter case, it would be rightly so – running over a person’s foot can lead to serious injuries that could leave that person crippled.

That being said, these days, there isn’t just a court of law. There is also a court of public opinion.

The valid question we can ask in light of this is whether we can trust Warnock’s judgment? Given his anti-Second Amendment rhetoric, he doesn’t seem prone to a sober discussion of a hot-button issue, and the fact is, our Second Amendment rights have clearly become that.

In light of the incident, it is fair to ask how might he react in a heated debate over the issue on the Senate floor. Would he take a swing at a Second Amendment champion in that body? Tom Cotton might not have to worry about his safety in that instance, but other Senators, like Marsha Blackburn or Rand Paul, could be at risk of serious injury if he loses his cool in the manner his ex-wife alleges.

It is better for Georgia voters not to take that chance. Second Amendment supporters can check out Kelly Loeffler’s campaign website. They also need to donate generously to the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund. This special election, as well as the regular runoff between Senator David Perdue and Jon Ossoff (which we will discuss later), is for all the marbles.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.