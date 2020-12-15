Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Vortex Optics 1-6x24mm Viper PST Gen II owner or potential owners here is a great way to upgrade your Viper PST rifle scope. With a coupon code and a filler item you can pick up the Vortex Optics Viper PST Gen II Switchview Lever and the Vortex Optics Bubble Levels accessories and take your Vortex Optics 1-6x24mm Viper PST to the next level. Don't own a Viper PST check this deal.

To make this deal work you need to add three items to your shipping cart before you can apply the coupon code “PTT” at check out. The filler item AR15 Buffer Retainer Spring is just a filler item to get your cart over $100.00 so you can apply the code. This can be any other item you make need. Look at our Cart Check image below to see how we did it. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

The Vortex Viper PST GEN II Switchview Throw Lever improves the efficiency of magnification transitions. Skeletonized, rock-solid lever lets you move quickly through the magnification range with just the flick of your wrist. With its split-ring construction, the Vortex Viper PST GEN II Switchview Throw Lever is easy to install and remove. Compatible with all Viper® PST™ GEN II riflescopes

Hard coat anodized aluminum

Easy to operate on the run The Vortex Viper PST GEN II Switchview Throw Lever is a highly useful accessory, plus with its lightweight, low-profile design, you’ll hardly know it’s there – until you need it. For the most precise long-range shooting, use the bubble level to ensure that the rifle is perfectly vertical. This will eliminate potential error caused by shooting a canted rifle.

Mounts quickly and easily to the riflescope tube.

Tactical Deal: Vortex Optics Upgrade Package, Switchview Lever & Bubble Level $90.72

Vortex Optics Upgrade Package, Switchview Lever & Bubble Level Deal Cart Check 12/15/2020

