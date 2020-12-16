Ammo Deals: Winchester 231 Smokeless Powder, 4lb (4 Units) $90.95 FREE S&H CODE

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has in stock and shipping Winchester 231 Smokeless Powder in 1LB cans, perfect for reloading 38 Special and 9mm ammunition. If you buy four (4) units you can game their cart with a filler item and coupon code “PTT” and pick 4lbs for $90.95. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. This will sell out once more. Now if we only could find primers!?

To make this deal work as described you need to add four units of the 231 powder and a filler item to your shipping cart before you can apply the coupon code “PTT” at check out. The item AR15 Buffer Retainer Spring is just a filler item to get your cart over $100.00 so you can apply the code. This can be any other item you may need. Look at our Cart Check image below to see how we did it. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Winchester spherical powders are known for their consistent burn rates and clean-burning characteristics and are widely used for reloading shotshell, handgun, and rifle ammunition. An excellent choice for many handgun loads, 231 is ideally suited for 38 Special and 9mm but also works well in a wide range of other cartridges from 32 ACP to 45 LongColt. An extremely versatile and economical propellant.

