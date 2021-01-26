Democrats Exploiting Limited Capitol Disturbance to Crack Down on All Opposition

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste,” then-Congressman and soon to be Obama’s Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel told assembled head honchos at a Wall Street Journal corporate CEO conference in 2008. Politicians have learned that lesson well, and the brains behind the Biden administration are proving no different in exploiting the so-called Capitol “riots.”

I used quotation marks there because the term appears situational and relative. Case in point, Maxine Waters used the terms “rebellion” and “resistance” to qualify an “uprising” that resulted in “more than 50 killed, 2,000 injured, 9,500 arrests and $1 billion in property damages.” Those numbers could have been significantly reduced had political leaders used their influence to appeal for real justice and peace instead of pouring fuel on the flames for political gain:

“Waters’ mantra was ‘No Justice, No Peace.’ Over and over to any camera or microphone in sight, ‘No Justice, No Peace.’ Her message to the streets was unmistakable: ‘If it’s not a guilty verdict, go to war. ‘No Justice, No Peace.’”

Naturally, she voted to impeach Donald Trump for supposedly conveying his expectation and blessing to the Capitol intrusion. That’s the crux of the case, that’s what the DSM (Duranty/Streicher Media) is trumpeting, and now, that’s what those trying to save their skins are latching on to.

“What’s really curious is the reality that our president, as a matter of public record, invited these individuals, as President, to walk down to the Capitol with him,” the attorney for “QAnon Shaman” Anthony Chansley maintained.

What’s even more curious is the reality that the president, as a matter of public record, did not invite protestors to do anything more than that, all perfectly legal and supposedly protected by the First Amendment.

It’s valid to put things in perspective.

“More than 116 people from around the country are now facing federal charges,” we are told. That’s out of an estimated 30,000 lawful and peaceable demonstrators. In other words, those gathered in support of President Trump were (what did CNN call arsonists setting a building ablaze?) “mostly peaceful protestors.”

In other words, between 3/10 and 4/10 of one percent of the protestors let provocateurs goad them into believing that what Antifa and BLM routinely get away with is the new normal. And that has resulted in all “Republicans,” “conservatives” and gun owners being smeared as “violent right-wing extremists” and “the greatest threat” “our Democracy” faces, and, of course, the kiss of death designator, as racists.

Consider this Vanity Fair “report,” filed as “news,” not as an editorial:

“On the evening of January 5—the night before a white supremacist mob stormed Capitol Hill… “

Stop right there. The presumption is there is no need to prove or quantify such an outrageous libel. Just say those targeted for the purge are racists and it becomes so. It’s the way of the Big Lie.

Are there any questions on what the goals of those spreading it are? If so, reliable media narrative parrot MSN will be glad to clarify things for us:

“Capitol attack will spur broad crackdown on domestic extremists.”

Right on cue, “Joe Biden orders review of [the] US domestic extremism threat.” Democrat Adam Schiff explains the focus:

“In particular, far-right, white supremacist extremism, nurtured on online platforms, has become one of the most dangerous threats to our nation.”

You’ll note the National Guard troops aren’t mobilizing to liberate Portland or Seattle.

