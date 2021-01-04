Pro-Gun Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Takes Oath of Office

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (CO-03) released the following statement after being sworn in as a Member of the 117th Congress:
“I, Lauren Boebert, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.
“I am proud to take the oath of office to represent and serve the great people of Colorado’s Third Congressional District. Since the election, my team and I have assembled a powerhouse staff, established offices throughout the District, and positioned my office to hit the ground running on day one. I am going to work extremely hard to get the job done in a way that makes everyone proud in rural Colorado of their new Representative and more importantly, delivers results. Let’s get to work.”
Background:
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is 34 years old and is from Rifle, Colorado. She is the first woman, first mother, and youngest ever to represent Colorado’s Third District. She is the owner and operator of Shooters Grill, a western-themed restaurant where staff open-carry.
On day one of the 117th Congress, U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie and U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert formally established the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus which they will both Co-Chair for at least the next two years.
In addition, Congresswoman Boebert took the oath of office, launched her official website and social media channels, and announced her offices in Washington D.C., Pueblo, Grand Junction, and Durango.
Keep up with Congresswoman Boebert’s office on:
Website: https://boebert.house.gov
Twitter: @RepBoebert
Facebook: @RepBoebert
Instagram: @RepBoebert
Congresswoman Boebert’s and her team stand ready to help Coloradans throughout the Third Congressional District:
Washington, D.C.
1609 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20515
Phone: (202) 225-4761
Fax: (202) 226-9669
Pueblo District Office
503 N. Main
Suite 426
Pueblo, CO 81003
Phone: (719) 696-6970
Grand Junction District Office
743 Horizon Court
Suite 112
Grand Junction, CO 81301
Phone: (970) 208-0460
Durango District Office
The West Building
835 E. 2nd Avenue
Suite 204
Durango, CO 81301
Non rino chicom.
Made in the USA!
(The Lady for clarification not that other male chicom)