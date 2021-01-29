Rock River Arms RUK-BT9 Selected for Editor’s Choice Award

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Rock River Arms, the industry’s most respected name in Modern Sporting Rifles and pistols, is honored to have received the 2020 Editor’s Choice Award from On Target magazine for the company’s new RUK-BT9 9mm AR pistol.

The RUK-BT9, with its 4.5-inch barrel and 9mm chamber, was developed to provide a highly mobile, highly maneuverable, compact personal defense firearm that offers ammunition and magazine compatibility with 9mm GLOCK handguns. In this configuration, the RUK-BT9 simplifies ammunition and magazine requirements while expanding firearm selection for home or mobile defense.

From the factory, the RUK-BT9 comes well-equipped and ready for deployment. Built around RRA’s billet aluminum BT-9 lower receiver and chrome-lined 4.5-inch barrel with 1:10 twist, the RUK-9BT includes SB Tactical SBA3 6-position stabilizing arm brace, RRA two-stage trigger, Smith Vortex flash suppressor, Hogue rubber grip, and RRA NSP flip-up open sights. The M-LOK compatible free-float handguard comes with a Low-Pro hand stop while the full-length rail system accommodates Picatinny mount red dot optics.

Evaluator and noted firearm journalist Dave Bahde, writing for On Target, summarized the RUK-BT9:

“The bottom line is that every time I test one of these pistol-caliber ARs it’s difficult to send it back at the end, and this was particularly true with the very well equipped, reliable and very accurate Rock River BT9G…”

For more information on the RUK-BT9 or other AR pistols from RRA, visit RockRiverArms.com.

RUK-BT9 Specifications

Caliber: 9x19mm

Lower Receiver: BT-9 billet aluminum with GLOCK-compatible flared magwell and integrated winter trigger guard

Upper Receiver: extruded aluminum A4

Barrel: 4.5-inch chrome-lined, 1:10 twist

Muzzle Device: Smith Vortex flash suppressor, 1/2-36 thread

Trigger: RRA two-stage

Handguard: RRA lightweight free-float rail, 4.25-inch pistol length, M-LOK compatible

Grip: Hogue rubber pistol

Arm Brace: SB Tactical SBA3 stabilizing arm brace, 6-position adjustable

Length: 23.5 inches extended

Sights: RRA NSP flip-up front and rear

Includes: one GLOCK-compatible magazine, Low-Pro M-LOK compatible hand stop, manual, warranty

MSRP: $1,420

About Rock River Arms:

The quality and reliability of Rock River Arms firearms continue to win new admirers. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) put a variety of different manufacturer’s rifles through an exhaustive trials process and based on those trials awarded Rock River Arms with a 5-year contract as their primary supplier. Since that time Rock River Arms has received additional federal contracts.

Rock River Arms remains committed to continuing to provide its civilian, law enforcement, and military customers with the kind of custom products and services on which its reputation has been built.

