Aero Precision Makes $100,000 Contribution to the NSSF

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn. — The NSSF, the firearm industry’s trade association, is grateful to announce Aero Precision based in Tacoma, Wash., is making a $100,000 donation to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearm industry trade association. The firearm manufacturer and parts maker hailed the firearm industry trade association’s efforts on behalf of the entire industry to perpetuate recreational shooting, hunting, and lawful and responsible firearm ownership.

The entire industry ensured significant challenges throughout 2020 were overcome and manufacturers delivered products to customers in record numbers. Manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and ranges navigated obstacles brought by COVID-19 restrictions and overwhelming demand for firearms.

“The NSSF deeply appreciates the investment of this donation by Aero Precision,” said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and Chief Executive Officer. “The entire firearm industry worked diligently throughout 2020 against unprecedented challenges. This industry saw 21 million background checks for the sale of a firearm last year, by far the most ever recorded in a single year. It also witnessed an estimated 8.4 million people purchasing a firearm for the first time. The first month of 2021 showed the pace isn’t slowing down and we couldn’t be more appreciative of the support of manufacturers like Aero Precision.”

Aero Precision’s CEO Scott Dover said the decision to support the firearm industry trade association made perfect sense given the work NSSF is doing for all facets of firearm and ammunition manufacturing, distribution, and retail.

“The NSSF has been a great partner for our business at each and every turn,” Dover explained. “With the encroaching anti-Second Amendment legislation proposed here in our home state Washington, we are aware now more than ever of the work the NSSF does to support the businesses in our industry. This donation is our recognition of that work and the investment in the future work our entire industry will rely on from the NSSF.”

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org