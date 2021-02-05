Democrats File the First of Many Anti-Rights Bills Aimed at Gun Owners

U.S.A.– -(AmmoLand.com)- Democrat politicians said they wanted to disarm us. The Democrats didn’t wait long. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden would love to see action on gun control.

The President promised to act on day one on this issue. This is an issue he is personally committed to.

Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee filed two gun control bills, House resolutions 125 and 127. This is exactly what we expected from Democrat politicians.

Lee’s bill HR 127 requires:

the registration of all firearms and ammunition held by civilians. bans .50 caliber ammunition. requires a mental health exam for you, your spouse and your family, or at least two additional friends who can attest to your mental state. requires that the government license those mental health professionals who can perform mental health exams for firearm ownership. bans all ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. establishes a national ammunition registry so the government knows what you own. establishes a national firearm registry so that the government knows what you own. mandates that gun owners purchase civil liability insurance. taxes gun owners $800 each year.



Of course, there are exceptions to all these requirements. They won’t apply if you’re a politician or paid by the government to carry a gun.

Representative Lee’s bill 125 calls for:

a 7 day waiting period before taking possession of a semi-automatic firearm, firearm muffler, ammunition, or magazine.. except if you are paid by the government.

outlaw person to person transfers, except if you are paid by the government.

That was just a warmup. Now it really gets crazy as Representative Lee lists her justification for this bill.

Representative Lee claims:

There is nearly one mass shooting per day in the United States—355 mass shootings in 2015. Since December 2012, there have been at least 1,518 mass shootings, with at least 1,715 people killed and 6,089 wounded. (To reach those numbers you have to call the nightly carnage in Chicago and Baltimore “Mass Shootings”) Each day, 92 Americans are victims of gun violence, resulting in more than 33,000 deaths annually. (We’re supposed to ignore that most of these are suicides and victims of drug gangs in our Democrat-controlled cities.) There have been zero mass shootings stopped by armed civilians in the past 33 years.



This is a press release rather than a factual document. It is against the law for us to lie during sworn Congressional testimony. Evidently, it is allowed for congresswomen to present falsehoods as facts.

Let me refresh your memory. Remember that almost all of our mass murders were in “gun-free” zones where honest citizens were disarmed. FBI’s own numbers showed that there were at least eight mass murders stopped by civilians. I’ve counted over a dozen.

Let me remind you of a few of these incidents. Think back to the armed citizen, Stephen Willeford, who lived next door to a church in Texas. He stopped mass murder with his AR-15 rifle. Remember Jack Wilson who was part of a church security team and stopped a murderer in his church. Remember the armed citizen who stopped a mass murder at a California synagogue.

We know that the number of people murdered when an armed civilian is present is fewer than 3. That number soars to about 15 when we wait for the police to arrive. Time is the enemy, not your honest neighbor next door who owns a gun. Exposing Representative Lee’s lies is as easy as researching our history.

Distracting ourselves with Lee’s outrageous lies misses a critical point. Honest US citizens defend themselves by the thousands every day. Our best estimate is that honest gun owners use a firearm to prevent a murder or violent crime over a million times each year. If it was you saving your family at night, then each event might save several lives. That estimate includes tens-of-thousands of sexual assaults that never became a rape. When we disarm the good guys and gals, then millions of our neighbors become victims of violent crime.

Disarm her, and grandma doesn’t chase away a home invasion robber. Instead, the robber beats grandma. The co-eds don’t stop the sexual assault by an intruder in their home. Instead, they get raped and beaten. That is what Representative Lee wants. Democrats need violence to justify a police state.

This isn’t progressing towards greater human rights and freedoms. This is a return to feudal barbarism where the strong rule the weak and ordinary citizens are disarmed. Back then, only the rulers and their henchmen were allowed to own weapons and bear arms.. for their protection, not ours. That is what we see from politicians today.

We don’t have government agents protecting us. We don’t hire teams of armed security. Until help arrives, it is up to us to protect the people we love.

The mainstream media will echo Lee’s lies. It is up to us to spread the truth.

About Rob Morse

Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob was an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.