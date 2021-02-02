NRA-ILA: Hawaii First Anti-Gun Hearing of the Session

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Last week marked the end of the bill filing period for the 2021 Hawaii Legislative Session. Dozens of firearm-related bills were introduced, with a majority seeking to further limit your firearm and self-defense rights in the Aloha State. Below are a few of the more egregious bills introduced.

Senate Bill 301 expands Hawaii’s current ban on “assault pistols” to include commonly owned rifles and shotguns that contain certain features. Additionally, the bill bans all magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds unless the magazine has been permanently altered.

Senate Bill 523 imposes further limits on the purchase of ammunition by requiring proof of registration for the caliber sought and licensing of ammunition retailers. Under this legislation, a registered firearm owner may apply to add additional calibers to a firearm registration as well as designate an alternate for ammunition purchasing privileges.

House Bill 251 and Senate Bill 307 prohibit the manufacture, possession, sale, barter, trade, gift, transfer, or acquisition of any firearm or rifle with the “capacity to fire ammunition of fifty caliber or higher.”

Today, February 2nd, the House Committee on Pandemic and Disaster Preparedness will be hearing House Bill 534. This legislation threatens the ability to use self-defense in the workplace while casting confusion on the current self-defense statutes impacted by this bill. Please consider submitting testimony against HB 534 through the Hawaii Legislative website. For help creating an account and submitting testimony, click here.

Continue to check your inbox and www.nraila.org​ for updates concerning your Second Amendment Rights and hunting heritage in Hawaii.

