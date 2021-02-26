Taurus Introduces New Raging Hunter in .460 S&W

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Taurus, manufacturer of premium handguns for defense, hunting, and sport shooting, is excited to announce another expansion of its premiere hunting revolver line with the introduction of the new Raging Hunter .460 S&W.

Since its introduction, the Taurus Raging Hunter has earned its chops as a dependable revolver capable of taking down big game. From the Southern swamps to the Rocky Mountains, the Raging Hunter has proven itself on tough animals and was even awarded the 2019 American Hunter Hunting Handgun of the Year.

For 2021, the Taurus Raging Hunter will be offered in the .460 S&W chamber. This expands the Raging Hunter lineup that already includes such popular hunting handgun calibers as the .454 Casull, .44 Magnum, and .357 Magnum/.38 Special +P.

“Handgun hunting is on the upswing as experienced hunters look to expand their options and, quite frankly, seek new and challenging ways to enjoy their hunting passion while putting healthy wild game on the table,” said Taurus CEO Bret Vorhees. “The Taurus Raging Hunter was a hit among veteran and new handgun hunters when we introduced it in 2019. We are now answering the consumer demand for even more chamber options and downrange performance with the new Raging Hunter in .460 S&W.”

The Raging Hunter series sets a new benchmark for dedicated hunting revolvers, beginning with its sleeved barrel construction for reduced weight, factory-tuned porting, and a gas-expansion chamber to help reduce muzzle rise. An integrated, full-length Picatinny rail along the barrel shroud makes optic installation easy. For those hunters who prefer open sights, the rear sight is fully adjustable for elevation and windage. To help manage recoil and ensure positive, no-slip retention, the Raging Hunter comes with an ergonomic finger-groove grip with cushioned inserts.

For more information on the Raging Hunter series, go to TaurusUSA.com.

Taurus Raging Hunter .460 S&W Specifications

Caliber: .460 S&W Magnum

Action Type: DA/SA

Capacity: 5

Barrel Length: 8-3/8″ / 6-3/4″ / 5-1/8″

Overall Length: 14.9″ / 13.2″ /11.6″

Overall Height: 6.5″ / 6.6″ / 6.6″

Overall Width: 1.92″

Weight: 65.6 oz. / 61.5 oz. / 57.7 oz.

Sights Front: fixed

Sights Rear: fully adjustable

Materials (Frame): alloy steel or stainless

Materials (Barrel): stainless

Safety Device: transfer bar

Finish: matte black or two-tone

Rail (top): Picatinny MIL-STD-1913

MSRP: $968.18 Black / $983.33 Two Tone

About Taurus:

Taurus Holdings, Inc. (“Taurus”) and its subsidiaries continue to evolve and produce revolutionary new products. In addition, new standards for quality and efficiency help deliver reliable and affordable guns to the market. Taurus is based in Miami, Florida. Taurus is owned by Taurus Armas, S.A. which is a publicly-traded company based in Brazil. Taurus Armas S.A. manufactures a wide variety of consumer and industrial products that are distributed worldwide. For additional information, visit www.TaurusUSA.com.