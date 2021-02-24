Winchester Continues Sponsoring of NSCA Championship Tour in 2021

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester returns as the title sponsor of the 2021 National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA) Championship Tour. The NSCA Championship Tour represents the very best there is in sporting clays with the world’s top sport shooters gathering at the finest gun clubs to compete for top honors.

“Winchester is committed to shooting sports at the highest levels of competition as well as offering opportunities to those who are new to the sport,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester Ammunition. “We continue our support of the NSCA with our legendary brand and famous AA shotshells.”

The legendary AA shotshell has been a favorite among competitive sport shooters for over 60 years. In 2020, Winchester bolstered its AA shotshell line with the addition of AA Diamond Grade shotshells. This new and improved AA shotshell utilizes the same premium powder, smooth hull, and recoil-reducing hinged wad made famous in the standard AA shotshells, but now it offers the added benefit of the absolute hardest most uniform lead shot available. This precision sorted shot has an antimony level of 8% and is copper plated, which prevents pellet deformation.

The NSCA released their full schedule of 2021 NSCA Championship Tour events, as seen below.

For more information, visit www.nssa-nsca.org.

About Winchester

A world leader in delivering innovative products, Winchester is The American Legend, a brand built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about the history of Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Winchester Ammunition is a proud supporter of the NSSF’s Project ChildSafe. For more information on the Own It? Respect It. Secure It.SM Initiative, please log on to: www.NSSF.org