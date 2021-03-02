Davidson’s is Partnering Up with Dead Air Silencers

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Davidson’s, one of the nation’s top firearms wholesalers, has teamed up with Dead Air Silencers to add their suppressors to Davidson’s extensive product lines.

Dead Air Silencers was founded by Mike Pappas, and if that name rings a bell, it’s because Mike co-founded another silencer company back in 2008. Among others, Mike is also teamed up with silencer designer Todd Magee. Mike and Todd have set out to build the best suppressors on the market. There is no substitute for experience.

As Mike puts it: “I’m finally building the no-compromise suppressors that I’ve always wanted to make. No corporate bottom lines. The only thing that matters to me is how it sounds.” “Davidson’s entered the NFA market around five years ago”, said Kane Cannedy, Davidson’s VP of Purchasing. “We are always looking to offer our dealers the best products available in a wide range of offerings and having Dead Air on board will definitely elevate our suppressor game. The end result is better serving our dealers and their consumers.” “As we continue to navigate through current market conditions, Dead Air Silencers is excited to partner with Davidson’s”, said Mike Pappas, founder of Dead Air Silencers. “Davidson’s has been an industry leader for decades and our partnership is the next step in bringing the Dead Air Silencer brand to a new level. We look forward to the future and the opportunity to grow together.”

Product offerings will include the Nomad, Sandman, and Wolverine families from Dead Air among others as well as Dead Air mounts and accessories. Dealers can expect to see products in stock at Davidson’s this month.

For more information dealers can visit the Communications Center on DavidsonsInc.com.

Consumers are invited to visit our blog located at Blog.GalleryofGuns.com.

About Dead Air Silencers:

Founded by familiar silencer industry names Mike Pappas and Todd Magee, Dead Air Armament aims to bring uncompromising quality in design and manufacturing to the suppressor market to produce the finest instruments of silence.

Attention to detail, aesthetics, and experience are not only in the name but in the design. Standards are high, “good isn’t good enough” and if any product comes off the line not up to par, the can gets canned—it’s that simple.

Dead Air products are manufactured and distributed by KGM Technologies.