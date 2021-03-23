Gun Groups Join in Legal Challenge To End NJ Firearms Permitting Scheme

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- This week Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs joined a broad coalition of firearms rights organizations in a lawsuit seeking to permanently end NJ’s abusive firearms permitting and licensing scheme, which has the effect of severely delaying or denying the Constitutionally guaranteed Second Amendment rights of millions of law-abiding citizens from the Garden State.

See a copy of the complaint in the new lawsuit by clicking here.

Kendrick v. Grewal

For decades, New Jerseyans have suffered under a draconian system of firearms permitting in which the state inserts itself into the process of acquiring firearms and, through excessive bureaucracy and unauthorized delays, frequently disrupts the permitting process and extends it well beyond the statutorily mandated 30-day deadline — sometimes extending it to more than a year — before getting around to “allowing” citizens to exercise rights guaranteed them by the U.S. Constitution.

“The days of New Jersey’s use of bureaucracy to block Second Amendment rights could be coming to an end if this new lawsuit is successful,” said ANJRPC Executive Director Scott Bach. “ANJRPC is pleased to join a broad coalition of gun rights groups seeking to halt the abusive permitting system, including Firearms Policy Coalition, the Second Amendment Foundation, the Coalition of New Jersey Firearms Owners, and the New Jersey Second Amendment Society.” Please watch for further updates and alerts as this sweeping new lawsuit unfolds.

About Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs: The Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs, Inc. is the official NRA State Association in New Jersey. Our mission is to implement all of the programs and activities at the state level that the NRA does at the national level. This mission includes the following: To support and defend the constitutional rights of the people to keep and bear arms. To take immediate action against any legislation at the local, state and federal level that would infringe upon these rights. Visit: www.anjrpc.org