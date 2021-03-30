Editor Note: Second Amendment rights activist and Podcaster, Hank Strange, pulls no punches in his response to a recent OP-ED titled “Ending the Culture War & Starting a Productive Conversation” that recently appeared on AmmoLand News that called for gun owners to settle for compromise and work with the anti-gun side.

U.S.A. – My first reaction to this Op-Ed on Facebook earlier today, Monday, March 29th, 2021.

After talking it over with my peers and going over the text from the article yet another time, I’ve come to this conclusion about the Opinion that Rob Pincus recently published in Ammoland News:

No I’m not still mad at AmmoLand News for publishing it, because there is merit to the idea that: we all now know what Rob thinks of all us in the [Second Amendment] Community.

I just wish AmmoLand News would have given someone a chance to counter this opinion before it was published. And Yeah I still believe it’s a nonsense-filled double-speak Job-pitch to the current White House.

Perhaps a misguided attempt to sit on some committee for the next 10 years and get paid to pretend “to cut the number of gun deaths in the U.S. in half in 10 years by keeping guns out of the wrong hands” you know by “keeping all guns from certain people (the people almost everyone already agrees should not have them).”

Those words are repeated so much in this rambling manifesto it’s disturbing. Who are these “certain people” and when did we agree they shouldn’t have guns? The worst part is the assertion that we can “substantially reduce gun homicides in urban communities by cracking down on a small number of gun dealers that are clearly bad actors.”

If these FFL’s are bad actors why hasn’t the ATF locked them up? Maybe Rob hasn’t filled the ATF in on this “Urban” menace yet? I could chalk that up to the ramblings of a madman, however a madman in a suit that the industry and media tend to give voice and credibility to is not a comforting notion to me.

