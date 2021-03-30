Editor Note: Second Amendment rights activist and Podcaster, Hank Strange, pulls no punches in his response to a recent OP-ED titled “Ending the Culture War & Starting a Productive Conversation” that recently appeared on AmmoLand News that called for gun owners to settle for compromise and work with the anti-gun side.
U.S.A. – My first reaction to this Op-Ed on Facebook earlier today, Monday, March 29th, 2021.
After talking it over with my peers and going over the text from the article yet another time, I’ve come to this conclusion about the Opinion that Rob Pincus recently published in Ammoland News:
No I’m not still mad at AmmoLand News for publishing it, because there is merit to the idea that: we all now know what Rob thinks of all us in the [Second Amendment] Community.
I just wish AmmoLand News would have given someone a chance to counter this opinion before it was published. And Yeah I still believe it’s a nonsense-filled double-speak Job-pitch to the current White House.
Perhaps a misguided attempt to sit on some committee for the next 10 years and get paid to pretend “to cut the number of gun deaths in the U.S. in half in 10 years by keeping guns out of the wrong hands” you know by “keeping all guns from certain people (the people almost everyone already agrees should not have them).”
Those words are repeated so much in this rambling manifesto it’s disturbing. Who are these “certain people” and when did we agree they shouldn’t have guns? The worst part is the assertion that we can “substantially reduce gun homicides in urban communities by cracking down on a small number of gun dealers that are clearly bad actors.”
If these FFL’s are bad actors why hasn’t the ATF locked them up? Maybe Rob hasn’t filled the ATF in on this “Urban” menace yet? I could chalk that up to the ramblings of a madman, however a madman in a suit that the industry and media tend to give voice and credibility to is not a comforting notion to me.
About Hank Strange
Hank Strange is an Enthusiastic Supporter of The Second Amendment, An Avid Filmmaker, Writer, Blogger, Music Producer, and Digital Artist: Hank is a Prolific YouTube Content Creator having Published over 1000 Videos to date relating to Lifestyle in the realms of Firearms, Cars, and Technology. A Proud American Citizen Since 2003 Hank was born of Mixed Race Parentage (his Father having African Ancestry and his Mother being of East Indian Ancestry amongst others) in Guyana, South America. He has traveled to a few places in the world with his Family living in London, England, and Nigeria in West Africa before settling in NYC.
Hank & His Wife Lola are both Federal Firearms Licensees and currently live and work in Florida. Passionately Pursuing The Lifestyles Of The Locked And Loaded! Tune in to the daily Gun Culture News “Podshow” Who Moved my Freedom Podcast (WMMF) on the LIfestyles of the Locked and Loaded youtube channel. Hank’s work can also be seen on www.youtube.com/user/hankstrange/featured, Facebook www.facebook.com/hank.strange.77, Instagram instagram.com/hankstrange, his Personal Blog hankstrange.com, and other Social Media.
the bad actors are street dealers not ffls yet they dont go after them, political connections, gangs same shit they take a few here and there look how many obummer let out so things got worse for trump they want to take guns so they can tell you what to do how and when enslave
I watched the whole podcast. Hank’s views are the same as many firearm owners – no more gun control. Various groups of government employees get together and voice their opinions on all sorts of public policy issues. It’s beyond time they start speaking like Hank.
It’s nice to see people like Hank who actually support the 2A. Butters and Fudds like Pincus are a cancer that eats away at our rights from the inside.
Hank, Speaking as Dave, not for AmmoLand. Mr Pincus has never responded to any e-mail that I’ve sent him suggesting that he respond to the commenters. Many of the other writers do and I, personally, think that it’s a great thing. Discussion is the only way that people get to understand what is really on your mind, I think everybody has run into the situation where what they wrote was totally misunderstood. It’s hard to read expressions over the Net. You wrote: “I just wish AmmoLand News would have given someone a chance to counter this opinion before it was… Read more »
@Dave – Thank you for that clear statement.
I’d like to add that the vociferation Rob received in the comment section should suffice. The majority of commenters responded with brief but well considered arguments, passing on vitriol in favor of considered and logical reasoning.
Regardless of AmmoLand’s position on the second, it is quite clear where AmmoLand readers stand. I feel honored to count myself one of them.
Thank you Hank. I am a thinker, not a speaker; and you said it all for me.
Rob Pincus = FlimFlam Man
One who deals in deceptive nonsense for self enrichment and personal gain.
Pincus’ magic-focus nonsense sells very well, but only to the uneducated and uninformed. Wherever there’s a current dollar to be made, that’s the side you’ll find Pincus on.
If you want meaningful legislation that will actually do something, BIDS back ground checks need to be widely promoted by the 2nd amendment community. It is the ONLY solution that does what gun grabbers “say” they want, and what will actually work. Unfortunately, they’ll never do it because it won’t create their registry they so desperately want.
NO background checks need to be widely promoted. If a citizen is no longer incarcerated, meaning his debt to society has been paid, then he should enjoy all rights and priveleges enjoyed by any other citizen.
Hank, I have been wondering what y’all saw in Pincus for years. I ran across him at the DownRange.TV forum long time ago ago and called out his BS back then. I knew right off he was a grifter and only out for himself. What exactly are his credentials? He was a cop in a small town for a short time and took classes from others. Somehow that made him a ‘go to’ ‘expert’? As for AmmoLand I am glad they publish articles like his. It is not an endorsement by AmmoLand, they are just allowing the trash to out… Read more »
“Grifter”, that is fitting. He all about the “self-staging”. And, now perhaps others will be more critical of other “self-anointed, experts”.