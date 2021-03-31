New Hampshire: Laws to Fix Handgun Purchase Process Heads to Senate

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, the Senate Finance Committee voted to pass pro-gun legislation that fixes the handgun purchase process in the Granite State, by a vote of 5-2. Thanks to your strong support, this important legislation will advance this session, and will move to the State Senate for a floor vote tomorrow, April 1. Please contact your State Senator and ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 141.

Senate Bill 141 resolves New Hampshire’s longstanding problem with delays during handgun purchases, by abolishing the “state gun line” system that the State Police currently use for handgun purchases. Instead, the process for purchasing a handgun will now mirror buying a long gun, which goes through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). This switch in the process will not only reduce taxpayer burdens, but it will also greatly reduce the number of delays experienced by those attempting to exercise their Second Amendment rights by purchasing a handgun.

Again, please contact your State Senator and ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 141.

NRA would like to thank the following members of the Senate Finance Committee for their hard work supporting and protecting our Second Amendment rights:

Chairman Gary Daniels (SD 11)

Vice-Chairman John Reagan (SD 17)

Senator Erin Hennessey (SD 1)

Senator Bob Giuda (SD 2)

Senator Chuck Morse (SD 22)



