RCBS Chargemaster Lite Gun Powder Scale 120/240Vac $269.99 FREE S&H CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Attention ammo reloaders! Brownells has a make your own deal on the RCBS Chargemaster Lite Gun Powder Scale 120/240Vac that after a coupon code you can pick one up for $269.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Check prices here and here and you see why this is a good buy.

RCBS Chargemaster Lite Gun Powder Scale 120/240Vac Precise, Consistent Powder-Measuring Accuracy in a Small Package The RCBS ChargeMaster Lite gives you plenty of powder measuring capacity – 2 to 300 grain dispense range – in a compact package that takes up a small “footprint” on your benchtop. This is the fast, easy, extremely accurate way to throw powder charges! The ChargeMaster Lite may be small, but it holds up to 16 oz. of powder in the hopper. Program your load data into the dispenser via the large, easy-to-read, LCD touchscreen, and the RCBS ChargeMaster Lite will then dispense the powder charge with +/-0.1-gr. accuracy that’ll be the envy of other powder dispensers. Quick-drain system lets you easily clear the hopper and put in a different powder

Ambidextrous scale pan

Durable on/off and dispense buttons

Wind cover

Built-in bubble level The RCBS ChargeMaster Lite is designed to run on 100VAC-240VAC and comes with four different prong connectors that snap onto the 12-volt DC converter.

