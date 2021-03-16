Ruger Unveils New MAX-9 9mm Compact Carry Pistol

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is excited to introduce the MAX-9 – a pistol with all the features of a full-sized handgun in a size that is comfortable for everyday carry. Chambered in 9mm Luger, the Ruger MAX-9 has an impressive 12+1 capacity. It measures just 6” long, has a slide width of less than 1”, weighs 18.4 ounces, and is equipped with a 3.2” barrel. This micro-sized pistol fits comfortably in an inside the waistband holster or pocket holster, or conveniently in a concealed carry purse.

The MAX-9 features a tritium fiber optic day/night front sight that adapts to a variety of light conditions and comes optic ready for direct mounting of co-witnessed JPoint and Shield-pattern micro red dot sights. The 10-round magazines fit into a comfortably sized, medium-textured grip, and 12-round magazines not only provide additional capacity but also increase the surface area of the grip. Standard models are available with an ergonomic and intuitive thumb safety that operates similarly to those found on 1911-style pistols, and Pro models are available without the external manual safety lever. All models feature an integrated trigger safety and a loaded chamber viewport that provides a visual indication of a cartridge in the chamber.

“The Ruger MAX-9 is a game-changer,” said Ruger President and CEO Chris Killoy. “With industry-leading features at a highly competitive price, this American-made handgun will provide a versatile option for consumers looking for a superior offering in the popular micro-compact market.”

Like many Ruger pistols, this striker-fired pistol is built on a precision-machined, rigid aluminum fire control chassis and fitted with a durable, through-hardened steel slide and accurate hammer-forged barrel. The MAX-9 ships with two E-Nickel Teflon® coated magazines: either one 12- and one 10-round, or two 10-round magazines.

