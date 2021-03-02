‘War Criminal’ Deported as U.S. ‘War on Guns’ Criminals Continue to Evade Justice

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany,” a Sunday ICE press release reported. “Friedrich Karl Berger, a German citizen, participated in Nazi-sponsored persecution while serving in 1945 as an armed guard of concentration camp prisoners in the Neuengamme Concentration Camp system (Neuengamme).”

What they could pin on him was basically that he guarded prisoners, under horrible conditions where many died, to keep them from escaping, and that he never asked for a transfer. He’s not accused of killing anyone or torturing anyone. Left unsaid is that a 20-year-old who refused would have expected a firing squad as his “reward,” and that the only places to transfer to, like the Russian front, would have more than likely been suicide assignments.

It’s easy to judge, but it’s not clear that those who are quick to do so would have made more selfless choices under the same set of life experiences and circumstances. More likely, our latter-day Bolsheviks and brown shirts that we see setting fires and bullying intimidated diners into raising fists and taking knees would have assumed such camp duties — and more — with sadistic relish.

But I’m not here to rally a defense for the hapless Herr Berger, whose fate now rests with the heirs to the Third Reich in a new government headed by a former “almost comfortable” East German.

The reason I picked this story is that it opens the door to, if not “war criminals,” then to “war on guns” criminals.

“Berger’s removal demonstrates the Department of Justice’s and its law enforcement partners’ commitment to ensuring that the United States is not a safe haven for those who have participated in Nazi crimes against humanity and other human rights abuses,” Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson beamed.

Now there’s a name I haven’t heard in a while. And there’s a name that could have shed much light on DOJ’s “commitments” to get to the bottom of uncounted human rights abuses and literal violent deaths a lot closer in time and to home.

“Emails Show How ‘Fast And Furious’ Ambush News Unfolded At Justice Dept.,” NPR reported in January 2012. Things were happening quickly. “Top men” were being informed to get a handle on things, to find out what happened, and to make decisions on what to do. Of special interest:

The email messages show the former top federal prosecutor in Arizona, Dennis Burke, notifying an aide to Holder via email on Dec. 15, 2010, that agent Brian Terry had been wounded and died. “Tragic,” responds the aide, Monty Wilkinson. “I’ve alerted the AG, the acting Deputy Attorney General…” Only a few minutes later, Wilkinson emailed again, saying, “Please provide any additional details as they become available to you.” Burke then delivered another piece of bad news: “The guns found in the desert near the murder [sic] … officer connect back to the investigation we were going to talk about — they were AK-47s purchased at a Phoenix gun store.”

Here’s the takeaway:

“I’ve alerted the AG…”

That and Wilkinson asked for details from the DOJ official who later, per Sen. Chuck Grassley, leaked and lied to undermine Fast and Furious whistleblower John Dodson.

So what is it “the AG,” that is, Eric Holder testified under oath to the Senate in May 2011?

“I’m not sure of the exact date but I probably heard about Fast and Furious for the first time over the last few weeks.”

Here’s how the Office of Inspector General report recalled things:

At approximately 11:00 that morning, Holder e-mailed Grindler, Wilkinson, and three other staff members to ask whether more details about the shooting were available. Wilkinson informed Holder that he would “look into it,” and a few minutes later sent an e-mail to Burke asking him to “provide any additional details as they become available to you.” Holder told the OIG that he did not recall receiving more information other than the basic fact of the shooting, though he said it was possible he may have had a conversation with Wilkinson about it. Wilkinson told us that he did not recall having any such conversations with Holder. We found that Wilkinson forwarded to Holder during the afternoon of December 15 three emails from the Arizona U.S. Attorney’s Office that furnished additional information about the shooting and Agent [Brian] Terry. These e-mails provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the firefight that resulted in Agent Terry’s death and law enforcement’s efforts to find and arrest the suspects.”

And per Sharyl Attkisson, back before CBS News decided the truth she brought to their reporting was not what they wanted to share:

“New documents obtained by CBS News show Attorney General Eric Holder was sent briefings on the controversial Fast and Furious operation as far back as July 2010. That directly contradicts his statement to Congress.”

So how is Holder testifying that he “probably heard about Fast and Furious for the first time over the last few weeks” in May of 2011 not in-your-face perjury?

Why was that not pressed back when Republicans had a modicum of control over things? And what are the chances Democrats, now in power and out for vengeance against all things “conservative,” will be interested in resurrecting it?

We have no idea how many lives have been lost on both sides of the border (which is still ongoing, by the way) ever since ATF decided to “pad statistics” (those are the actual words of an agency insider) by encouraging guns to “walk” to Mexico, under the impossible lie that they were performing a “sting” without making any attempt to physically follow the guns. Instead, credible evidence points to recovering guns that could be traced back to U.S. gun stores next to bodies at crime scenes. And that perversely supported the “assault weapon” ban goal AG Holder prematurely let slip back in 2009 and then had to backpedal for political reasons.

One wonders if Holder will be 95 before a full accounting of what he knew and when he knew it, and what his active part in things was, or if that will be forever buried along with the survivors of all the lost souls who never received justice or closure.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.