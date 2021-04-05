5 Legal Items Gun Banner Biden Says You Can’t Have, Don’t Comply Order Now

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

WASHINGTON DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- The occupier-in-chief living in the senior-living-center, formally known as the White House issues executive “Actions”, not orders? Telling us peasants what he is giving us permission to own. Never mind the Constitution.

We say screw that and we doubled down and ordered more. We encourage you to do the same. Here are his five most feared freedom fighting tools that puppet Joe Biden and his gun-hating enablers want to be banned first.

80% Lower Reciever Kits for GLOCK, aka “Ghost Guns” Starting at $124.99 After Code “PTT”

The PF940Cv1 is Polymer80’s next generation of polymer 80% frames for Glock® handguns, bringing improved ergonomics, features and looks to the popular Polymer80 frames. The PF940Cv1 allows Glock® 19, 23 & 32 owners to create a customized handgun, exactly suited for any application. Available in three configurations: standard PF940Cv1 with textured grips. PF940Cv1-ReadyMod with blank grips for custom stippling – the customization possibilities are endless. PF940Cv1-BE is available ONLY at Brownells and comes with aggressively textured grips that will give you a firm hold on your pistol under any conditions.

Foxtrot Mike 5″ Ultra Light Barrel 9mm AR Pistol with Glock Style Magwell Shockwave 2M Brace $639.99

Foxtrot Mike Products is at it again with another 9mm AR pistol exclusively built for Primary Arms. For those wanting an even smaller and lighter pistol, this build features a short 5” barrel with a 1:10 twist rate. The FM Products blast diffuser extends past the 5.5” M-LOK handguard and directs all the excess gas and concussion of your shots forward instead of the sides, making this much more enjoyable to shoot at indoor ranges. The upper and lower receivers are machined from billet aluminum allowing for a greater degree of customizability for look and function. The magazine well and upper receiver feed ramps have been machined for use with Glock magazines, yet it is still compatible with standard AR-15 parts like a trigger, pistol grip, and safety selector. The integrated magazine release is much larger and easier to reach than the Mil-Spec alternative allowing for quicker magazine changes. Utilizing a Standard T-style charging handle, you can swap it out for whatever you want. Foxtrot Mike is building some of the most popular AR-9s on the market and Primary Arms is proud to offer them directly to you.

MAGPUL 30Rnd PMAG GEN M2 “High Capacity” Standard-Magazines 10pc $109.99 After Code “PTT”

Dependable & Nearly Indestructible; Store Fully Loaded Without Loss Of Reliability Exceptionally rugged, combat- and competition-ready magazine functions flawlessly, even when left fully loaded for extended periods. Corrosion-proof, self-lubricating one-piece body of fiber-reinforced, molded polymer has no spot welds or joints to impair the follower, and the constant internal curve ensures smooth, unobstructed movement of the round stack. Anti-tilt follower stabilizes the stack to help prevent nose-diving and bolt-over-head failures. Heat-treated, stainless steel spring is stress-relieved for optimal performance. Withstands the heat from prolonged full-auto fire and is not harmed by most bore cleaners and solvents. Exterior ribbing provides added gripping surface; magazine catch notch, rather than a traditional hole, keeps dirt and debris out. Easy-to-grasp ledge on floorplate aids in extracting magazine from pouches; floorplate removes easily for cleaning. All models available in Black.

KE Arms AR15 KP-15 Stripped Lower Receivers Polymer $99.99 after code “PTT”

KE Arms KP-15 Stripped Lower Receiver What makes this stripped lower different? The answer is simple… the KE Arms KP-15 stripped lower receiver is a monolithic polymer AR-15 style lower receiver made from injection-molded, 30% glass-filled nylon. Its unique design incorporates the buffer tube, pistol grip, trigger and a 13-inch (LOP) buttstock into the receiver as integral components. The result is an affordably priced, lightweight lower receiver.

Polymer80 80% AR-15 Lower with Jig System $75.00

Polymer80 has brought an ultralight approach to the AR-15 80% lower! The Polymer 80 RL556v3 80% AR-15 Lower with Jig System, is an amazing polymer AR lower. Lightweight and maneuvrability have always been a focus with the AR-15 platform. Weighing less than a traditional lower, the Polymer 80 RL556v3 80% Lower promises to change the game – but is it strong enough? It’s Made from weapons-grade polymer so it definitely is!

And Just Because We Know Everyone is Still Looking for Ammo! No Guarantee on it Being In Stock for Long.!

Magtech, 9mm, FMJ, 115 Grain, 250 Rounds $161.49 that is $0.645 Each FREE S&H

Get greater reliability and accuracy at the range with Magtech. Quality-manufactured in Brazil. Order today! Key Specifications Item Number: 620528

Mfg. Number: 9A

UPC: 885344501914

Caliber: 9mm

Bullet Weight: 115

Bullet Style: FMJ

Muzzle Velocity: 1,135 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 330 ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Brass

Primer: Boxer, reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 250

Wolf, .223 Remington, 55 Grain, FMJ Ammo, 500 Rounds $351.49 that is $0.702 each FREE S&H

Practice makes perfect, and Wolf® Steel-case Ammo makes practice more affordable than ever. If you’re looking to stretch your shooting budget to the max, this is the way to go. Rounds feature a polymer coating for smooth feeding. Bullets feature a lead core and bi-metal jacket, meaning they WILL attract magnets. Order today! Key Specifications

Item Number: 714587

Mfg. Number: 22355WFMJ

UPC Number: 885344905040

Caliber: .223 Remington

Bullet Weight: 55 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket

Muzzle Velocity: 3,241 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 1,283 ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Polymer-coated steel

Primer Type: Berdan, non-reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 500

