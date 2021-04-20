Biden To Replace An Anti-Gun Bureaucrat With An Anti-Gun Zealot

WASHINGTON, D.C. –-(Ammoland.com)- Biden wants to replace a career anti-gun bureaucrat with an anti-gun zealot who has zero respect for the Second Amendment or the truth.

When we all thought Biden would make Beto O’Rourke his “gun violence” czar, we thought it couldn’t get any worse for gun owners, but we found out that it can always get worse. In this case, Biden named former ATF officer and anti-gun advisor David Chipman to the ATF Director position. This nomination is a nightmare for gun owners across the country.

Chipman claims to be a gun owner, and he might be. One thing is for sure is that he doesn’t think you or I deserve the right to bear arms. Chipman believes he is smarter than everyone else in the room. Like most narcissists, he believes he has more rights than the rest of America.

Chipman played a critical role in the raid on the Branch Davidians’ compound in Waco, TX.

The ATF initially claimed that the religious sect was producing hand grenades and machine guns. It turned out that claim was false. The Branch Davidians didn’t have any “illegal” firearms. After the ATF burned the compound to the ground leading to the death of almost 80 people, including 25 children and two pregnant women, the ATF shifted the claims to child abuse.

Whether the cult abused children isn’t relevant in this case because the ATF DOES NOT investigate child abuse of any type. What is relevant is that Chipman posed for a picture on top of the still-smoking ruins even before authorities recovered all the bodies of the children he claims to care about so much.

Chipman also took part in the ATF’s failure at Ruby Ridge that ended in a death of a 14-year-old boy.

Once again, that child didn’t seem to matter to Chipman. That standoff also saw a sniper shoot and kill a woman holding a baby. The target of the government was Randy Weaver. In the end, Weaver beat the charges related to the raid because the jury believed he acted in self-defense.

Chipman has a history of questionable statements to demonize guns. In one statement, Chipman claimed that the Branch Davidian shot down two Texas National Guard helicopters with .50 caliber Barret rifles during the Waco siege. No one shot down any helicopters during the ATF’s attack on the compound outside Waco. Chipman knows this event didn’t happen, but he hopes the media will give him a pass because he is so “woke” when it comes to guns.

Chipman is also a proponent of a so-called “assault weapon” ban.

He miscategorized modern sporting rifles as “assault rifles.” He knows the difference but intentionally chooses this language to confuse the public. His plan for the most popular gun in America is to place them on the National Firearms Act registry and ban the manufacture of additional rifles.

Making these rifles NFA items would make owning these guns more expensive and more of a hassle by adding a $200 fee per firearm and requiring fingerprints, mugshots, and additional background checks. More than that, we know from history that registration always leads to confiscation. That is Biden’s, Chipman’s, and the rest of the Democratic party’s goal.

Chipman has also advised anti-gun extremist organizations such as Giffords and Everytown for Gun Safety. Chipman’s nomination for ATF head has won praise from these organizations in addition to Brady and Moms Demand Action. Why wouldn’t he win the praises of such anti-freedom organizations? They are the ones that actually picked him as the potential head of the ATF. Nominating Chipman for the Director of the ATF is the same as putting the Pope in charge of abortion regulations.

Chipman doesn’t want to work with the industry. He doesn’t want to work with gun owners.

Chipman wants to actively destroy every gun company out there and disarm the American public. Some believe he is a grifter auditioning for his next job with the anti-gun lobby. I don’t think that. I believe he is a zealot who views his anti-gun crusade as a religion, and you can’t reason with a zealot.

Gun owners need to contact their Senators and push to block Chipman’s confirmation. If we don’t, we will have just handed the agency responsible for regulating firearms to the anti-gun lobby. I don’t want Gabby Giffords, Mike Bloomberg, and Shannon Watts to decide what the ATF will regulate.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.