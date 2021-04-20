Biden’s Nose Keeps Growing as WaPo Gives 2 New ‘Pinocchios’ on Guns

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- If one thing is consistent about Joe Biden, it is his penchant for getting caught telling whoppers even Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler cannot abide, his latest being remarks about gun owners for which he earned two “Pinocchios” Monday.

The newspaper rates falsehoods on a scale of one to four “Pinocchios,” named for the cartoon character whose nose grew every time he told a lie.

Biden’s most recent gaffe was a statement he made April 16:

“The folks who own weapons, the folks who own guns, they support universal background checks. The majority of them think we should not be selling assault weapons.”

According to Kessler’s Monday column, that’s not entirely accurate.

“There’s plenty of evidence to support his first statement — universal background checks,” Kessler wrote. “But do most gun owners also support a ban on selling assault weapons?”

Short answer: Evidently not.

Citing a 2019 ABC News/Washington Post poll of 1,003 adults, Kessler noted “households with guns and those without guns split over an assault weapons ban.”

“Among all those surveyed,” Kessler wrote, “56 percent supported a ban and 41 percent opposed it. But among gun-owning households, the assault weapons ban did not receive majority support, with only 43 percent supporting it and 53 percent opposing it. By contrast, in non-gun households, 70 percent supported the ban and 27 percent opposed it.” Kessler’s verdict: “Biden went too far in claiming that a majority of gun owners also support a ban on assault weapons. The White House could not point to a poll that supported the claim, while a recent Post poll found that a narrow majority opposed it.”

Being called out for canards is nothing new for Biden. Back on March 30, he received four Pinocchios from the Washington Post Fact Checker—the worst score—for lies he has repeatedly told about Georgia’s new voting law.

Last September, Biden bagged another four Pinocchios for “for misrepresenting Republicans’ support for Social Security.”

When it comes to fibbing, Democrats seem to be on a roll lately. When four Capitol Hill Democrats—Sen. Ed Markey, New York Congressmen Jerrold Nadler and Mondaire Jones, and Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson—announced the “Judiciary Act of 2021,” Nadler insisted it is not an attempt to “pack” the U.S. Supreme Court.

While the WaPo didn’t call Nadler out on that prevarication, the Second Amendment Foundation’s Alan Gottlieb did in a scathing statement.

“That’s a lie, and they know it,” he asserted. “Markey, Nadler and their cronies are furious that the Supreme Court now has a majority of justices who are determined to adhere to the Constitution instead of rewriting it from the bench to advance an anti-gun-rights agenda.”

All four Democrats are avowed anti-gunners, and the attempt to create four new positions on the Court is a blatant attempt to prevent the Court from accepting new Second Amendment cases and ruling favorably on the rights of gun owners. Two issues concern Democrats: carrying firearms in public and whether modern sporting rifles—routinely mischaracterized as “assault weapons” by Democrats and the establishment media—are protected by the Second Amendment.

Gottlieb did not hold back, contending the real goal is to reverse pro-rights rulings in the 2008 Heller and 2010 McDonald cases. The latter is especially personal for Gottlieb because McDonald was a SAF case. He has been waiting more than 10 years to bring a carry case before the court and the entire firearms community wants the court to accept a case that could declare semi-auto rifles are protected.

“Those are gun rights issues that anti-gunners such as Markey and Nadler, and their Capitol Hill cohorts, absolutely do not want the Supreme Court to consider,” Gottlieb said in his news release. “For decades, gun prohibitionists have been fearful that good Second Amendment cases would wind up before a court populated by solid constitutionalists. Now, with the court’s present makeup, those same anti-gunners are terrified of a majority they perceive to be pro-Second Amendment and they’ve introduced this sham legislation in an effort to prevent a ruling that would favor America’s gun owners.”

Last year, the Court declined to review any of several gun cases up for consideration. Now, with the addition of Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett following the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the odds have improved for getting a gun case before the bench.

“Frankly,” Gottlieb said about the attempted court-packing, “it is not simply disappointing but disgraceful that a cadre of anti-gun lawmakers would introduce such a thinly disguised scheme to turn the Supreme Court into a judicial branch of the anti-gun-rights Democratic caucus. Markey’s claim that this is an effort to repair a broken Supreme Court is preposterous. For the first time in decades, the Court is well prepared to handle important constitutional issues, and all the Democrats can think of doing is to seize the court in a legislative power grab.”

With a conservative majority on the high court, there could be more successful challenges to onerous gun control laws.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a pair of gun control bills Monday. As noted by the Colorado Sun, both bills were introduced before the Boulder mass shooting last month, but that incident added momentum to the measures. Neither would have prevented the shooting, however, had they been law.

House Bill 1106 requires so-called “safe storage” of firearms to prevent “unauthorized” people from getting access. It’s ostensibly aimed at reducing suicide by firearm.

Senate Bill 78 requires gun owners to report lost or stolen guns to the police within five days of discovering the gun is missing.

In Oregon, the Oregon Firearms Federation is warning gun owners about House Bill 2510, asserting this legislation would “hold you accountable for crimes committed with guns stolen from you.” OFF also noted the bill “would also require that your guns be locked away and useless.”

Then there is Senate Bill 554, which OFF contends “would make gun owners felons if they were NEAR a public building with a firearm, even while in possession of a concealed handgun license.”

While Biden may continue collecting “Pinocchios” for his falsehoods, his Democrat colleagues in Congress and out in the states will keep pushing gun control measures they know will not prevent crimes, according to critics. The only thing standing in the way, at least until 2022 when Republicans hope to recapture the House and possibly the Senate, is the federal court system with a conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms, and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.