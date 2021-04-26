Sightron Announces the New SIII SS 36x45mm Riflescope

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sightron, one of the world’s most innovative optical observation and aiming device companies, is proud to announce the launch of the new SIII SS 36×45 ED line of premium competition riflescopes. Sightron is one of the most recognized brands in modern, high-powered long-range and precision shooting competitions today.

Sightron’s high-performance SIII SS 36×45 ED line of competition riflescopes takes performance and innovation to the next level. Designed for competition, the new SIII SS 36×45 ED riflescope line has all the features to provide a winning combination. The new SIII SS 36×45 ED features a precision-ground ED glass objective lens system for high-quality, crisp, and clear color-corrected images. Utilizing Sightron’s Zact-7 Revcoat lens coating technology, the SIII SS 36×45 ED has fully multi-coated precision ground glass lenses providing the best resolution and the highest quality light transmission in the industry.

Another standout feature is Sightron’s innovative ExacTrack windage and elevation adjustment system. This applies proper alignment of the adjustments to the erector tube ensuring precision and accuracy even when the most dramatic adjustments are applied. A side parallax adjustment knob allows the riflescope to focus from 10 yards to infinity. Precise target knobs with 1/10th MOA click value provide hair-splitting accuracy that will keep you punching out the center of the target no matter what the conditions are. All SIII SS ED competition target riflescopes are compatible with all air guns and are backed by Sightron’s lifetime limited warranty.

Specifications:

FOV @100 yards: 3 ft.

Range of adj. windage/elevation @ 100 yards: 50 MOA

Eye Relief: 3.6“

Knob Style: Target

Click Value @ 100 yards: 1/10 MOA

Tube Diameter: 30mm

Minute per revolution: 5 MOA

Length: 15”

Weight: 20.5 oz

MSRP: $1,249.99

For more information on the SIII ED line of riflescopes and the complete product line from SIGHTRON, please visit sightron.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sightroninc/.

About SIGHTRON

SIGHTRON is dedicated to meeting the needs of serious sportsmen who demand reliability and repeat performance. The company is committed to providing premium quality optical products utilizing the latest in innovation and technology. Product categories include: hunting, target shooting, nature observation, exploration, and spectator sports. This diversity of contribution in products has made Sightron a leader in the sports optics industry.