FPC Statement on Texas Passage of “Constitutional Carry” Bill

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, the Firearms Policy Coalition-supported H.B. 1927 has passed both the Texas House and Senate, sending “constitutional carry” (i.e., permitless carry) legislation to Governor Greg Abbott for his signature.

This essential legislation represents a historic achievement and landmark victory, restoring a more robust right to bear arms for tens of millions of people in the Lone Star state.

The Texas Legislature’s action on this bill is another powerful example of the nationwide movement towards restoring the full right to keep and bear arms and making the exercise of that right accessible to all.

On behalf of our members and supporters, FPC thanks Rep. Matt Shaefer, Sen. Charles Schwertner, Speaker Dade Phelan, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for their hard work and commitment to passing this important legislation.

FPC will continue working towards the enactment of this legislation and other bills that expand human liberty and promote freedom.

